It Sounds Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Are Back Together

Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck. Photo: Jackson Lee/WireImage

Six months after they called it quits, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are rumored to be drinking iced coffee together again.

Although Affleck briefly dated Playboy model Shauna Sexton during his break with Shookus, it appears the actor never quite got over the Saturday Night Live producer, who reportedly reached out to Affleck last month. And now, they’re definitely seeing each other again … in some romantic capacity.

Per a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the two “wouldn’t exactly say they were totally back together,” but that they are “hanging out.” However, a different source told the publication that the two are “totally back on” and have “picked up right where they left off,” which would imply that they’re dating.

Before their split in August 2018, Affleck and Shookus enjoyed a yearlong relationship, during which they frequented their local Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts, attended award shows together as each other’s date, and saw a lot of romantic movies, such as Stephen King’s It. As soon as Affleck started seeing Shookus — which may or may not have been when he was still with his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Jennifer Garner — he quickly fell for her because he loved that she was just a “a regular girl,” a source told “Page Six” in July 2017.

“They have a really good time together,” the source said. “She’s very smart, and they share a lot of the interests.”

Trust us — we know.