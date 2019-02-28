Ariana Grande Is Hanging Out With Her Ex Again

The way they were: Big Sean and Ariana Grande. Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Last we heard, Ariana Grande was saying “Thank U, Next” to her exes — but on Wednesday night, she was spotted out with one of the ex-boyfriends mentioned in her breakup anthem: Big Sean.

As seen in pictures on TMZ, Grande and Big Sean were spotted together at a recording studio in Los Angeles in Wednesday. Grande reportedly arrived first, and then Big Sean showed up later, though TMZ notes she went outside to greet him. Later, the exes left the studio together (along with one of her dogs) in Big Sean’s car.

So, what does this mean? Well, we aren’t sure. They could merely be friendly exes who are recording music together. That sounds nice. But really, who knows.

The duo dated for about a year before parting ways four years ago; she went on to date Mac Miller and Pete Davidson, while he went on to date Jhené Aiko. In “Thank U, Next,” Grande sings of Big Sean:

Thought I’d end up with Sean But he wasn’t a match

At the same time, Grande’s teen movie–inspired music video for the song famously included a Mean Girls-esque “burn book.” The page about Big Sean, TMZ notes, reads: “so cute, so sweet” and “(could still get it).” (But for reference, Pete Davidson’s page includes the comments “HUUUUGE” and “I love u always,” so who knows what she meant by Big Sean’s comment).

Since neither Big Sean nor Grande have publicly commented on their reunion yet, we will just sit here wondering if Big Sean taught her “love,” “patience,” or “pain”…

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.