Ariana Grande Bravely Endured Two-Hour-Long Talk With Piers Morgan

Ariana Grande made history twice yesterday: by becoming the first artist in half a century to claim the top three songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and later by becoming quite possibly the first person to have a conversation with Piers Morgan they went on to describe as “productive.”

On early Wednesday morning, Morgan tweeted, “Thank u for a great night Ariana Grande x” — an ominous message, given he and Grande feuded months ago over Morgan’s sexist comments about Grande’s friends, the band Little Mix. It was a tense public exchange that culminated with Morgan accusing Grande of “using nudity” to sell albums, and Grande responding with a photo of Morgan posing nude in front of a fireplace and accusing him of hypocrisy. (“when u do it it’s ok tho right?”)

But, as it turns out, Morgan’s early morning tweet wasn’t sarcastic: A few hours later, he tweeted a photo of himself with Grande at a Los Angeles restaurant, where the two supposedly ran into each other and had a two-hour-long “chat.” About what exactly, who knows; something that would’ve provoked arguments, laughter, and tears.

“Turns out we really like each other,” the tweet reads, suggesting that the two had made peace.

Even with photographic evidence, this encounter all still felt surreal … until Grande echoed Morgan sentiments in response to his first tweet, and wished for a future where Morgan is a feminist. (The optimism!)

“thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation!” she tweeted. “it was nice bumping into u ! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed”

Guess Ari wasn’t kidding when she said she was committed to being forgiving.