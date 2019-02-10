Here’s What Ariana Grande Would Have Worn to the Grammys

Ariana Grande. Photo: Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

As someone who regularly plans outfits for functions she winds up bailing on with a last minute “sorry, I’m sick!” text, I for one extremely respect Ariana Grande Instagramming the gown she ostensibly would have worn to the Grammys had she attended.

On Sunday, the singer posted a series of photos in which she lounges around the house in a powder-blue Zac Posen gown. “When @ZacPosen makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not,” she wrote in the first of six posts, most of which feature the dress’s skirt pillowing around her like a haute couture blanket. Stylist Law Roach, makeup artist Rokael, and hairstylist Josh Liu came together to complete the look, which featured a sky-high wrapped ponytail, a hefty diamond choker, and plenty of lip gloss.

Grande was, until recently, supposed to perform at the Grammys; on Thursday, she fired back at Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich for “lying” about why she pulled out from the award show. In a now-viral thread, she said: “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.” (She added that she “passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it” while letting her Twitter fingers fly.)

Rather than let a perfectly good custom gown go to waste, Grande paraded around her house with her friends. Her dog, Myron, who once belonged to Mac Miller, also got in on the fun by hitching a ride on the gown’s voluminous pleats. She can now also add another accessory to the mix: She won her first-ever Grammy during the pre-show.

