Ariana Grande Tweeted and Deleted About Mac Miller’s Grammy Snub

Ariana Grande. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ariana Grande may not have attended the Grammys on Sunday night, but she was certainly at home watching at least one category, as evidenced by her reaction on Twitter. When Cardi B won Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy over Mac Miller’s Swimming, Grande posted a series of incredulous tweets, which she quickly deleted lest they be misconstrued.

As E! reports, the singer called Miller’s snub “literal bullshit” and “trash.” But when fans interpreted the timing as a reaction to Cardi B’s win, she set the record straight: She was upset that the Grammys invited Miller’s parents to the show, but did not give him a posthumous award. (The show included him in their “In Memoriam” tribute, which honored artists and those in the music industry who died in the past year.)

She also clarified that her tweets had “nothing to do w [Cardi]. Good for her. I promise. I’m sorry,” and called someone out for calling Cardi “trash”: “she’s not at all and that’s not what I meant and u know that,” she wrote in another, now-deleted tweet.

Miller died in September 2018 after a long history of substance use; he was 26 years old. The two artists dated for two years before splitting in early 2018; Grande later released a series of tracks which fans believe are about Miller, “Imagine” and “Ghostin,” from her album Thank U, Next. She also adopted his dog Myron after his passing.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.