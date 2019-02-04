A New Men’s Shop at Bergdorf, Designed by Twins

Photo: Courtesy of Bergdorf

Tomorrow in New York, Bergdorf Goodman Men’s Store will be opening B., a new concept store created by Bergdorf’s men’s fashion director Bruce Pask. Inspired by Pask’s travels around the globe, the shop carries an assortment of clothing and accessories for men who are design-conscious without being too showy about it — not hypebeasts, but maybe their cool older brothers. Not only will the shop carry brands like Margaret Howell, Bode, and JW Anderson, but it will also offer exclusive collaborations with some of Pask’s own favorite brands, like Craig Green and Common Projects.

Speaking of brothers, Pask enlisted the help of his twin Scott Pask, a triple Tony award-winning Broadway set designer, to help design the space. The warm, inviting environment is a play on the old-fashioned general store, though it also feels a little bit like someone’s closet, with different pieces of merchandise mixed together in an eclectic, personal way.

“It’s a highly personal, very specific take on men’s fashion based purely on my taste and wardrobe interests, which run the gamut from chore jackets to wider cut khakis and desert boots,” says Pas . “Over time and via messages shared with me over social media, it became clearer that others shared and appreciated this point of view and that there was indeed a more broad audience interested in a subtle yet considered approach to style.”

B., Bergdorf Goodman Men’s Store, 745 5th Avenue, New York, NY. Opens February 5, 2019.