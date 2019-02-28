The Best New Beauty Products to Add to Your Gym Bag

It’s all going to fit. Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

One of the most challenging things about going to the gym (after actually motivating yourself and making the time to go) is packing a gym bag. It’s not like you have the option of bringing every tool and product you have at home with you, making the task supremely annoying.

There are two main criteria to making a product or tool a good fit for your gym bag. First, you need multiuse ones, so your gym bag doesn’t become so heavy that you can do bicep curls with it. Secondly, you need products that won’t spill. Read on for ten of the best new products to throw in your gym bag so you can relish in your supremely organized lifestyle.

$32 at Sephora OUAI Treatment Masque This popular mask used to come in single-serve foil packets, but they just released it in a tube which is way easier to use. The Ouai actually suggests putting this in your hair before a workout and letting it soak in while you work up a sweat. Then you can easily rinse out in your post-workout shower and wash your hair however you normally do. Like all Ouai products, it smells amazing. $32 at Sephora Buy

$6 at Target Dove 0% Aluminum Deodorant This new release from Dove does not contain any aluminum or alcohol, so it could be good if you’re looking to cut back on those potentially harmful substances in your body-care items. It comes in four new scents: Cucumber & Green Tea, Coconut & Pink Jasmine, Blue Fig & Orange Blossom, and Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena. $6 at Target Buy

Photo: Chanel $38 at Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Lipstick This brand new lipstick from Chanel will give you very shiny lips with very little effort. A glossy finish needs slightly less attention and upkeep than a matte one, so it’s a perfect choice to swipe on lips before you leave the locker room and head to your next destination. $38 at Chanel Buy

$24 at Amazon We Are Wild Solid Water Probiotic Toner Fortunately, 2019 is unofficially the Year of The Stick, so there are a lot of great spill-proof products to choose from. Most toners come in liquid form, but not this one. It’s a great way to freshen up skin any time of day, you can put it on before your moisturizer, or use it as a primer for makeup. $24 at Amazon Buy $24 at Amazon Buy

$16 at Amazon Oars and Alps Cleansing + Cooling Wipes Maybe you don’t have time to take a shower, you didn’t really get super sweaty, or you just like wiping your face down before a workout. These are valid reasons to stock up on these Oars and Alps wipes which have been lauded as “a shower in a wipe” by a lot of Amazon reviewers. They are made with menthol and caffeine for a refreshing boost, one side has exfoliating cooling little “ice crystals” (think Dentyne Ice, but for your face) and the other side is smooth. $16 at Amazon Buy $16 at Amazon Buy

$38 at Nordstrom Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 This is the perfect gym bag mainstay because it combines two very necessary skin-care components into one easy-to-use product: sunscreen and moisturizer. Dermatologists recommend that you use at least SPF 30, and this clocks in at SPF 40. It’s not too shiny or greasy and it actually absorbs into your skin as opposed to sitting on the surface. $38 at Nordstrom Buy

$44 at Sephora CHARLOTTE TILBURY Hollywood Flawless Filter This magical little bottle contains what beauty director Kathleen Hou calls “a crazy combination under-eye-luminizer-highlighter-primer-in-one,” so it’s definitely a great addition to your gym bag if you want to add a little more oomph to your post-workout glow. $44 at Sephora Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier $12 at Glossier Glossier Milky Oil Cleanser This new release from Glossier takes the concept of its best-selling Milky Jelly Cleanser and bumps it up a notch. It’s a combination of micellar water and cleansing oil, so you can use it to dissolve your makeup before hitting an evening barre class. The nozzle top is spill-proof and easy to dispense onto a cotton pad. You have to shake it up to emulsify the oil, so having it roll around all day in your gym bag is actually a good thing. $12 at Glossier Buy

$7 at Amazon Wet Brush A detangling brush that can work on both wet and dry hair is a necessity for getting ready at the gym. This one comes in two sizes: regular and mini. There are a variety of color options to choose from, but this bright pink will make it easy to find even if it plunges all the way to the bottom of your bag. $7 at Amazon Buy $7 at Amazon Buy

$159 at Lululemon Lululemon Go Getter Bag Of course, updating your gym bag itself can also be a great way to kickstart a new fitness routine. This one from Lululemon is a great multipurpose bag with plenty of interior pockets, including zippered ones to stash your sweaty clothes after a workout. There’s also a place for your laptop, and an exterior pocket for a water bottle, and a strap you can use to fasten a yoga mat to the top. Essentially, it’s like the Swiss Army knife of gym bags. $159 at Lululemon Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.