The Best-est Party Looks of New York Fashion Week

Photo: BFA

And that’s officially a wrap on New York Fashion Week! What a whirlwind experience of truly outstanding displays of fashion. All week long, our roundups have looked at some of the best party outfits from designers, models, actors, and more. We’re signing off today with another round of great party looks, like Kendall Jenner’s nude blazer, Slick Wood’s impressive neon lingerie, and, of course, more brightly colored coats, like those sported by Coco & Breezy Dotson. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Most Excited for Summer: Slick Woods

Photo: Courtesy of Public.

At the NYFW Celebration at PUBLIC in NYC.

The Best Alternate to That One Fashion Week Coat: Lais Ribeiro

Photo: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

At the P.S. x Danielle launch by Danielle Priano at Milk Studios in NYC.

Chillest Tuxedo Shirt: Kati Nescher

Photo: Courtesy of Saskia Lawaks

At the Menē x I + V launch party at the home of photographers Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

Best ’Men in Black, But Make It Fashion’ Look: Raquel Zimmermann and Emmanuelle Alt

Photo: Courtesy of Saskia Lawaks

At the Menē x I + V launch party at the home of photographers Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

Coolest Art Teacher: Telfar Clemens

Photo: Angela Pham/BFA.com

At the Telfar Clemens Fall 2019 Dinner at the High Line Room at The Standard in NYC.

The Most #Couplegoals Bag: Mister Vacation

Photo: Angela Pham/BFA.com

At the Telfar Clemens Fall 2019 Dinner at the High Line Room at The Standard in NYC.

The Best Blazer-As-Dress: Kendall Jenner

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman

At the Stuart Weitzman Spring 2019 Campaign Video Release Party at Studio 525 in NYC.

Best Puffy Coats: Coco & Breezy Dotson

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman

At the Stuart Weitzman Spring 2019 Campaign Video Release Party at Studio 525 in NYC.