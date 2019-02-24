The Most Beautiful Beauty Looks From the 2019 Oscars

Photo: Getty Images

The 91st annual Academy Awards didn’t have a host, so it invited a lot more celebrities to make up for it. The end result? A lot more beautiful beauty looks walking the red carpet for film’s biggest night. From Constance Wu’s Disney-esque high ponytail to Laura Harrier’s impressive execution of powder-blue eye shadow, here are 13 beauty looks, hairstyles, and accessory moments that are worth revisiting from the 2019 Oscars red carpet.

Most Bang-Centric Look

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marie Kondo knows that bangs spark joy, which is why hers make up roughly 90 percent of this lovely beauty look.

World’s Best Use of Blue Eye Shadow

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Laura Harrier single-handedly made powdery light-blue eye shadow seem like the best idea anyone has ever had. In this case, it was Hung Vanngo’s idea to use Chanel Ombre Première in shade 54 Nuage Bleu, to be exact.

Best Use of a Barrette

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It wasn’t entirely surprising that 15-year-old Elsie Fisher, star of Eighth Grade, was a natural at pulling off the barrette trend. (Her Twiggy-esque liner and Lashify lashes deserve a shout-out, too.)

Best Use of a Headband

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Here is Rachel Weisz proving that you can wear the center-part trend and the headband trend at the same time. Trends!

Best Use of Hair Accessory As a Regular Accessory

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Few would have the gall to wear a back-up scrunchie on the wrist to a formal event, let alone a highly publicized and storied red carpet, but Jason Momoa pulled it off with confidence, poise, and grace.

Best Braids

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amandla Stenberg gave us a refreshing update to old Hollywood waves and updos by doing both, but with beautiful, knotted braids by Vernon François.

Best Disney Cosplay

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When paired with her yellow, off-the-shoulder situation, Constance Wu’s high ponytail and pinky-red lip (created with Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Major Red and MatteTrance Lipstick in Vendetta) made an excellent Belle redux (the cartoon version one, not the Emma Watson one). Essentiel by Adele, a hand, face, and body moisturizer, was responsible for her glow.

Best Lipstick

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Charlize Theron’s new dark-brown bob really complemented her orange-red lipstick, the new Dior Addict Stellar Shine in #639 Riviera Star. It won’t be available until March 1, but it’s already secured a spot on the list of best Oscars lipsticks of of all time. Congrats, lipstick!

Best Matchy-Matchy Makeup Moment

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pink was clearly the color of the night and Gemma Chan wore it on her face with the help of Clé de Peau products. She also had a perfect cat eye.

Best Matchy-Matchy Hair Moment

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone recently had to dye her hair dark brown. We’re glad she took a page out of Gaga’s book and picked a matching burnt-waffle dress that comes the same exact shade of brown.

Best Low Ponytail

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

All low ponytails should aspire to be as full and long as Angela Bassett’s low ponytail.

Sharpest Bob

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Irina Shayk’s bob is so shiny, sharp, and center-parted that it’s making the Snape haircuts at Fashion Week shudder.

Most Delicious-Looking Hairstyle

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Gaga’s frosty, whipped updo definitely looks like something I kind of want to eat. The bright liner, Marc Jacobs Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eyeliner in Steel(etto), is also an excellent touch.