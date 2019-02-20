Beyoncé Honors Meghan Markle in Beautifully Beyoncé Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z weren’t able to make it across the pond to accept their 2019 Brit Award for Best International Group. So instead they filmed a little video to say thank you, in the style of their iconic “Apesh*t” video shot at the Louvre. But rather than posing in front of the Mona Lisa in Paris, they stood in front of an original portrait of Meghan Markle.

In a post on Instagram showing her and Jay beside the portrait, Beyoncé wrote, “In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

Beyoncé elaborated on her choice to honor Markle during her and Jay’s acceptance speech on her website on a section of her website called #WeGood, created specifically to honor black cultural figures during Black History Month.

“Today we’re pleased to honor Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Meghan’s background as a film and tv actress has allowed her to use her platform for good. Meghan’s charitable work in communities of color began years before becoming the Duchess of Sussex,” the post reads. “At the wedding her culture was front and center, and she and Prince Harry have continued to push the race relations dialogue forward both near and far.”

Many people were moved by Beyoncé’s choice to honor Meghan this way – especially given the treatment the Duchess has dealt with since she and Prince Harry were married last May.

Wow at Beyonce and Jay-Z not only making an acceptance video, but doing so in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle. Very classy, pointed support of a black woman being treated repulsively by the UK tabloids #BRITs — Laura Snapes (@laurasnapes) February 20, 2019

The American duchess has endured months of endless harassment and insults from British tabloids. It got so bad in recent months that even George Clooney took time to speak out about the treatment of the Duchess. The Carters have become the next American celebrities to show the Duchess their support.

Beyoncé basically told the Brits to put some respect on the name of Meghan Markle #BRITS2019 pic.twitter.com/nbUQwUsFRB — TashaSampa (@SampaTasha) February 20, 2019

Appreciation from a global superstar and icon is always nice, but recognition that looked not only at her status as British royalty, but also as someone dedicated to humanitarian work is really the highest honor one can receive from Beyoncé. A perfect baby shower gift for Meghan Markle.

