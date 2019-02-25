Check Mate, Bottega Veneta

Finer Things Photo: Yudi Ela

If fashion is a game, then Bottega Veneta’s new Maxi Cabat bag is playing to win. The brand’s new designer, Daniel Lee, just had a triumphant debut in Milan, where he made it clear that he’s interested in making a statement. And this bag is not for the shy. Handwoven with extra-large Nappa leather strips in a technique known as fettucce, it comes in mustard-and-brown or the bold green-and-black seen above. It’s also over two feet tall, so if you’re sick of the tiny bag trend, this one might be for you.

$9,500 at Bottega Veneta