Thank God: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Making Wine Together Again

It has been a dramatic couple of weeks for Brad Pitt. First, his ex-tabloid-love-interest Neri Oxman married a billionaire. Then, he was maybe dating Charlize Theron … until he definitely wasn’t. And now, he’s trying to promote a new line of rosé with his estranged wife Angelina Jolie. Can you believe it? Chateau Miraval lives on.

Despite the fact that Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt over two years ago, the estranged couple has continued to operate the French vineyard they bought together in 2008. According to People, they are debuting a new rosé in March. A Miraval publicist — er, a “source” — tells the tabloid that the wine is called “Studio Miraval,” and it shows Pitt and Jolie’s “shared, continuing commitment to the estate.”

People reports that Pitt, who opened up to GQ Style in 2017 about getting sober, was “deeply involved” in the new wine’s creation, and that he “participated during last September’s harvest.”

Okay then! So, does this mean that Pitt and Jolie are getting along again? Or at least spending time together? They were photographed together in an office this week, but I don’t think the meeting had anything to do with wine. The Blast reported yesterday that the estranged couple met in Beverly Hills to continue negotiating a custody agreement for their six children. “Pitt could be seen pacing back and forth in the office as Jolie appeared to be visibly upset with the discussions,” the gossip site revealed. At least they can agree on one thing: Wine!

Setting aside Miraval’s continued success and Pitt and Jolie’s continued war of attrition, let’s take a look at the most important Jolie news to surface this week:

Thank you, Sarah Ramos, for reporting this incredible sighting that I will be thinking about for the rest of my life.

Meanwhile, in Park City, Utah, other celebrities seemed happy. Jenny Slate posed for pictures with her new boyfriend, Ben Shattuck, at the Sundance premiere of her new movie, The Sunlit Night. Shattuck, according to Us Weekly, is an art curator. E! News reports that the couple “looked very cozy.” They do!

And Michael B. Jordan was spotted with If Beale Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne at the pop-up Tao nightclub during the festival. According to “Page Six,” Jordan and Layne were “canoodling to the max,” which is a great tabloid phrase. More about this extremely attractive potential couple, from a source: “They were put at separate VIP tables, but Kiki quickly made her way over to Michael’s table. And they seriously never left each other’s side … She would have her hand on the back of his head rubbing it as he whispered in her ear and [he] kept kissing her cheek.”

Us Weekly reports that they left the club together. Stay tuned!

Here’s another new couple report to make you say: Sure, why not? Eric Dane, 46, is apparently spending time with Dree Hemingway, 31. Dane is the hunky actor who got divorced from Rebecca Gayheart last year. Hemingway is the actress daughter of Mariel Hemingway and the great granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway. (The Daily Mail has a very funny explanation of who Ernest Hemingway is here, if you need that.) Here they are getting coffee together and smiling at each other in West Hollywood:

According to Just Jared, “the pair reportedly had trouble remembering where they parked the car” after leaving the coffee shop. Grey’s Anatomy stars and literary heiresses: They’re just like us, etc.

One small blessing from this week:

Thank you, Katharine.

And here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“This A-list mostly movie actress who is a celebrity offspring of parents more famous was going to turn down a recent movie offer but her foreign born A list celebrity insisted she take it. He is tiring of her and would like someone new to play with. She has been refusing jobs just to be near him and he is beginning to dislike that a lot.”

Say it ain’t so.

Finally, I’ll leave you with this photo of Jennifer Lawrence and her art-dealer boyfriend Cooke Maroney leaving Via Carota in the West Village on Wednesday. I hope you all stay bundled up this weekend with your loved ones.

