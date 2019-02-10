Wait, Was Brad Pitt at Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday Party?

The way they (Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston) were… Photo: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

For a time, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were the golden couple of Hollywood … at least, until they split in 2005. After that, the former Friends star appeared in a number of films and got married to (and then split from) Justin Theroux. Pitt, in turn, went on to have six children with and a messy split from Angelina Jolie. But now, it seems that Pitt and Aniston might be back in each other’s lives.

A “source” confirmed to People that Pitt actually attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party (she’s an Aquarius!) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday night. And what’s more, Aniston was reportedly happy about his presence at her festivities — because she apparently invited him herself. Per People:

“Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended. That included Brad,” the source says. “The party was a celebration of Jen’s life.”

“Brad, for long, was a very important part of Jen’s life. She debated back and forth with friends if she should invite him,” adds the insider. “She was very happy that he showed up. Many of his close friends were at the party too.”

But before any of us start google image searching “Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in love pics” while listening to the theme song of Friends on a loop, the mysterious “source” basically told People that his attendance at the party wasn’t that much of a big deal. The source said that Aniston “didn’t really pay any special attention to Brad,” and that “they hugged and chatted for a bit, but Jen was busy making sure all of her other guests had an amazing time.”

Well, it’s not shocking to hear that Brad and Jen are somehow still in touch; reports emerged after news of Pitts’s split from Jolie that he had been texting Aniston (and falling in love with sculpture). And it turns out Pitt wasn’t the only ex in attendance — John Mayer, whom Jen dated a decade ago, was also there, as was Brad’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow, according to People. John Mayer’s ex Katy Perry was also there — with her current boyfriend Orlando Bloom. So perhaps Pitt’s presence actually wasn’t that noteworthy.

A party full of exes sounds incredibly awkward to us, but we trust everyone had a nice time.

