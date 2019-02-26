Bradley Cooper’s Ex-Wife Has a One-Word Response to That ‘Shallow’ Performance

Photo: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

After months of profusely complimenting each other on the press tour for A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga gave an intensely intimate performance of the movie’s central song, “Shallow,” at the Oscars — and almost everyone has something to say about it, including Bradley Cooper’s ex-wife.

Jennifer Esposito, who was married to Cooper for four months between 2006 and 2007, weighed in on her ex-husband’s chemistry with Lady Gaga via Instagram comment, on a post made by — stay with me — David Spade.

Spade, who posted a photo from the performance, summed up a lot of people’s thoughts in his caption: “Is there any chance these 2 aren’t fucking?”

To which Esposito replied, “Ha.”

Cooper’s current girlfriend, Irina Shayk, has not, as far as we can tell, made any public comments about the performance (on Instagram or otherwise) — though former Spice Girl Mel B has spoken up on her behalf.

“See, I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend, oh my gosh,” she said in Good Morning Britain footage captured by The Sun. “But I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not … hopefully it’s only professional.”

Speculation aside, it seems like Cooper and Gaga’s working relationship is, for now, coming to an end, though not before he gave her a confounding bit of pre-Oscars advice to “drop a little bit of joy” into their song.

Maybe we can ask 100 people in a room what they thought about that performance.

