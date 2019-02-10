BTS Singing Along to ‘Jolene’ at the Grammys Was So Pure

BTS. Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

For the entirety of our time on this planet, we will never again witness anything as heartwarming, as pure as all the members of BTS jamming along to Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus’s Grammys performance of “Jolene.”

To be at the award show was “a dream come true,” the K-pop group told hosts on the red carpet beforehand, which became apparent during a full tribute to Parton. As Cyrus and her “fairy godmother” sang the latter’s 1974 hit, “Jolene,” the entire audience was on their feet — including all seven members of BTS, who were enthusiastically swaying and clapping to the beat. Jungkook, the youngest member, who was born in 1997, was also adorably singing along to the chorus (and maybe even crying a little bit).

As one might expect, the short key pan captured the hearts of everyone, from the BTS Army to the average award-show viewer alike, garnering an overwhelmingly excited response on social media.

The BTS Army just grew by thousands.