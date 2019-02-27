Burberry’s Latest Bag Is Destined to Be a Street-Style Hit

Photo: Courtesy of Burberry

From 2008 through 2015, Riccardo Tisci’s Givenchy bags were the ultimate street-style bait. Styles like the cross-body Pandora, the ladylike Antigona, and the Rottweiler-emblazoned totes were a huge hit among fashion folks, shoppers, and photographers alike. And now with Tisci’s debut at Burberry comes a new handbag that’s destined for the same fate.

Called the TB bag (for Thomas Burberry), the sleek leather purse debuted last September and is available online today. There are four versions: small, large, belt bag, and envelope clutch. It’ll come in classic shades like camel, burgundy, and black but if you’re feeling fancy, there are also hand-painted trimmed options in black-and-white or pale blue and red. For fans of Tisci’s animal motifs at Givenchy, there’s even one with a throwback Bambi-like deer. All will feature the new monogram as designed by Tisci in conjunction with Peter Saville. Prices range from $1,250 for the belt bag and go up to $2,650 for more elaborate, larger styles. Expect his fans to snap these up — and then Instagram them extensively.

Scroll ahead to shop them all.

