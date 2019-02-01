How the Hell Did This Snow Bear Drawing Get Its Belly Button?

A bear, but not the snow bear. Photo: Steven Kazlowski/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

This past Wednesday morning, Montrealers awoke to a massive piece of snow art that would go on to spark a media investigation and captivate all of Canada’s attention: a drawing of a bear with a puzzling belly button.

Following the the bear’s appearance atop Montreal’s frozen-over Lachine Canal, CBC encouraged its readers to “help solve a mystery”: How did the creator — or creators — manage to make the perfect little belly button in the middle of the drawing, with no traceable footprints from there to the bear’s exterior? Per CBC, the belly button was a full six feet away from the drawing’s sides.

Hundreds of enthralled Canadians were quick to make their best guesses in the comments section and on social media, many of which journalist Kate McKenna judged based on credibility. A popular theory was that the creator made a very long leap, which McKenna thought was unlikely, as few “would be able to execute a jump so flawlessly without leaving any other marks in the snow.” Others guessed that the snow artist used a tool to make the indent — snowballs, a hockey stick, a broom, a drone, a fishing pole — though those hypotheses had their faults, too. One person even used some sort of weird computer app to prove their theory that a bird had made the belly button, which is my personal favorite, despite being completely bonkers.

It's what I wondered when I first saw it? Someone with good aim threw a snowball?! pic.twitter.com/hBtJIu7bOs — Louise Martin (@LouiseMartinCBC) January 30, 2019

They look like heeled-boot prints to me. I'm guessing a heroic leap from one side of the tummy. — Dave Atkinson (@davyay) January 30, 2019

Then again, skewed it sideways after looking it later, it could be a bird. Owe print? If the snow was light and fluffy enough their wings might sink in more. pic.twitter.com/8P8HxHAlfL — Salgood Sam (@salgood) January 31, 2019

While the CBC has inched no closer to any sort of conclusion, as the artiste has yet to come forward and reveal their belly button-making technique, it did publish an update with a fascinating piece of evidence: a photo of the bear creators that a neighborhood resident had taken, and later decided to send to CBC. In the documentation, there are two people — not that surprising! — but notably, no tool.

Maybe … the bird theory … is good?

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.