Cardi B Is Wearing Her Engagement Ring Again

Offset and Cardi B. Photo: Randall Michelson/Getty Images for Ignite

Two major things are back in Cardi B’s life: her Instagram account, which had been temporarily deactivated following her history-making Grammy win, as well as the 8-carat diamond engagement ring she received from on-again husband Offset.

The ring made its public Instagram return on Thursday, Valentine’s Day, in a series of videos that Cardi posted to her newly reactivated account. The videos show off a number of Offset’s romantic gestures, including having roses strewn across the floor (with “I <3 Cardi” written out), bed, and bath. In one video, Cardi shows off her diamond necklaces, earrings, and bracelet --- and her ring is on full display as well. The apparently reunited couple (and the ring) also attended a pre–Valentine’s Day party together the night before.

Cardi B. Photo: Randall Michelson/Getty Images for Ignite

Cardi and Offset had split up in December after more than a year of mostly secret marriage. At the time, Cardi announced the news in videos posted on Instagram, saying that she and Offset (with whom she has a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus) would remain friends and business partners but that they were no longer a couple. “You know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said at the time.

Offset then embarked on a public campaign to get her back, including including appearing onstage during one of her performances with flowers that spelled out “take me back Cardi.” But by early February, it seemed that the two were back together — or at least in the process. The reemergence of the ring seems to confirm that things are back on.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.