The Best-est Party Looks of New York Fashion Week

Fashion Week may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean that anyone is starting to phone-in their party looks. If anything, the back half of Fashion Week gives everyone a chance to jump-start their sartorial goals for the rest of the year — think of it as recommitting to your fashion resolutions now that the buzz of “new year, new me!” has worn all the way off. Looking to draw inspiration for your own closet or 2019 mood board? Check out Franco Lacosta’s delightfully shiny patterned jacket, or Doutzen Kroes’s bubblegum pink suit, which is reminiscent of combos worn to nearly every party this week. If you’d rather play things safe (but not too safe!) pairing sparkly and comfort-driven pieces continues to be a solid choice. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best LBD-Meets-LWD Moment: Mj Rodriguez

Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Paul Bruinooge/PMC via Getty Images

At the Cynthia Rowley show in NYC.

Most Likely to Have Just Returned From Studying Abroad: Jacquelyn Reyes and Harrison Vail

Photo: Cesar Soto/Courtesy of Getty

At the RJ King X Models.com party at The New York EDITION in NYC.

The Best Jacket, Period: Franco Lacosta

Photo: Cesar Soto/Courtesy of Getty

At the RJ King X Models.com party at The New York EDITION in NYC.

Best Sequins: Jasmine Sanders. Best Boots: Winnie Harlow

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

At the Christian Louboutin ‘Run Loubi Run’ New York Screening at Public Hotel in NYC.

Best “Netflix and Chill” Look: Cindy Bruna

Photo: Cesar Soto

At the Hudson Yards & Derek Blasberg Cocktail party in NYC.

Best Use of Every Texture in a Single Color: Olivia Palermo

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

At the Oscar de la Renta fashion show at the Cunard Building in NYC.

Best “Be My Valentine” Look: Doutzen Kroes

Photo: Cesar Soto

At the Hudson Yards & Derek Blasberg Cocktail party in NYC.