Chanel Has a Bright and Shiny New Lipstick

Lily-Rose Depp for Chanel. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

While Rouge Coco Flash sounds like the latest celebrity baby name, it’s actually a new lipstick line from Chanel. Actress Lily-Rose Depp is the face of the very shiny new product, which comes in a clear-topped tube so you can see through to the color inside. It’s a great overall feature that more brands should incorporate because you could find your shade in a flash. A Rouge Coco Flash, to be specific.

This new lipstick formula focuses on giving lips a quick swipe of bright and shiny color (it is not a liquid gloss though). There are many colors to choose from broken down into categories: Nudes, oranges, rosewoods, pinks, intense pinks, reds, plums, and the slightly ominous-sounding “dark shades”. There are also three “top coat” options, which much like a nail polish top coat, allow you to customize the finish of your lipstick. “Light Up” is a shimmery gold that should add even more shine to your lips, “Warm Up” intensifies color with its orange tones, and dark “Deepness” adds, well, depth to any shade.

In this new video that accompanies the launch, Depp enters a Chanel boutique and selects her lipstick of choice from a wall. Then, another Depp enters, and choses a different shade. Just when it starts to feel a little Russian Doll–esque, yet another Depp enters — that’s triplicate Depps, if you’re counting. It’s all a quick, fun, little video set to a remix of Janelle Monáe’s “Make Me Feel.” Check it out below.

