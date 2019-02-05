Chris Pratt Finally Admits that Arnold Schwarzenegger Freaks Him Out

Chris Pratt, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Getty Images

Chris Pratt may be both a Hollywood Chris and the incredibly successful star of box-office hits like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, but even he wasn’t immune to being freaked out by the father of his now-fiancé Katherine Schwarzenegger. In a new interview, Pratt revealed that he felt “nervous” to ask her dad for permission to propose … which makes sense, since her dad is Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Speaking with Extra, Pratt spoke of how his “traditional” approach to popping the question ended up causing him a ton of nerves — since it meant he wanted to go directly to “the Arnold” himself before asking Katherine. That, of course, meant getting the okay from the legendary action star and former governor of California.

Pratt told Extra, “Well, you know, I think any person who appreciates a tradition and asks a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage … it’s inevitably going to be something that makes you a little nervous, but that’s sort of the beauty of it, you know?”

Luckily for Pratt, Arnold apparently is a big fan of him, and the 71-year-old even told Extra as much (wow they sure love Extra!) a few weeks ago. When asked about the engagement, Arnold told the outlet (per People), “That was really fantastic. She is so happy, they both are so happy. As I said to him, he is such a likable guy. I love Chris — he’s fantastic.” And of course, Pratt and Katherine are said to have been set up in the first place by her mother, Maria Shriver, whom he knew from church, so it seems like the whole family is down with their engagement.

We can only hope Pratt will feel less intimdated by his father-in-law once he officially joins the family — but given that Arnold is literally the Terminator, we’re not sure if that’s entirely possible.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.