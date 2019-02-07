A Clinique Pop-Up Is Coming to New York

Photo: Charles Roussel/Courtesy of Clinique

Online shopping certainly has its merits, most notably that you can do it from the comfort of your own home (okay, bed) while in clothes no one ever has to see (those comfy but threadbare sweatpants you should probably toss). But there comes a point when you want to venture into the world and try these products out in real life. Clinique would like you to do just that, and are launching new Clinique iD pop-ups, the very first standalone mini-stores for the brand.

Pop-up visitors will be able to receive a skin-care “diagnosis” and choose and sample their own customized blended moisturizer, which comes with a personalized label (so it will also look perfect on your bathroom shelf). According to the brand, 68 percent of women are still looking for the right moisturizer, and on average it takes about two years to find The One.

The pop-up wants to serve as your skin-care meet-cute by matching you to The One, with better luck than the Bachelor franchise. Or at least to try to take the guesswork out of the mix and with significantly less hassle. It might require a trip out of the house and an upgrade from your favorite cozy clothes, but it might all be worth it in the long run.

The Clinique iD Soho Pop Up can be found at 132 Prince St, New York, New York. It’s open Friday, February 8 through Sunday, February 17, 12:00–7:00 p.m. For other locations, please visit clinique.com.

