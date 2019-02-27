How Bad Do You Think Trump’s SAT Scores Were?

Donald Trump. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump: a self-proclaimed “stable genius” who was rumored to have graduated at the top of his class, but also someone who’s terrified of his SAT scores getting out.

On Tuesday night, news outlets obtained advanced copies of Michael Cohen’s testimony about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which contained a number of wild claims about Trump — for example, that the president said Don Jr. has the “worst judgment in the world,” and that he once used $60,000 from charitable funds to buy a self portrait. But out of Cohen’s 20-page testimony, one statement in particular caught the attention of Twitter users, who promptly ridiculed it: that Trump, a 72-year-old man, once told Cohen to “[threaten] his high school, colleges, and the College Board not to release his grades or SAT scores.”

The Cohen testimony is wild but also... how bad were Trump’s SAT scores pic.twitter.com/0yXzwLOH2m — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) February 27, 2019

Trump doesn’t want his SAT scores to get out because people might start to think he’s a big time dumbass — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 27, 2019

I’m trying to imagine being a grown man and being worried about someone seeing my SAT scores. I honestly do not remember mine, and I’m nearly 30 years younger than Trump. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) February 27, 2019

It’s unlikely we’ll learn of his SAT scores in the near future — The College Board told HuffPost that they are not commenting on the issue, and as we know, Cohen threatened schools that Trump attended over the issue. In a letter sent to Fordham University in 2015, Cohen told administrators he would “hold [the] institution liable to the fullest extent of the law” if Trump’s records were to leak. We do, however, know that Trump did not graduate at the top of his graduating class at Wharton, as reports have claimed since the 1960s — per school records, he wasn’t even in the top 15 percent.

We also have an idea as to what kind of student Trump was: according to former Wharton classmates, he was an unmemorable one.

“He was not first in the class,” a former classmate told the New York Daily News. “He was not known on campus for any reason at all.”