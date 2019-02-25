These Are the Best Socks to Wear With Heels

Photo: Courtesy of Comme Si

Blame it on the rise of cropped awkward pants and dad sneakers, but it’s never been more trendy to show off your socks. Designers like Balenciaga, Gucci, and Off White all make fancy versions with prominent logos, but what if you want something more subtle? That’s where Comme Si comes in. The sock brand, which launched last week, was founded by former beauty publicist Jenni Lee and features pretty, minimal options with an Old Celine feel.

Lee thinks of socks as she would a handbag or belt — as a stylish finishing touch. But she always had trouble finding options that were fun without being kitschy. (She had to source her favorites from Europe and Asia.) So she decided to start her own line.

Produced in Italy, the socks come in two styles: Egyptian cotton or Italian silk. Both are super-soft, thin enough to wear with heels, and come in an array of colors including black, white, green, and lilac. Lee is a stickler for detail — the socks hit just below the calf so they’re ultra flattering. The branding is minimal, with a delicate tab at the back. Prices are $26 for the cotton and $54 for the silk pair, which is a lot for socks but starts to feel more reasonable if you think of them as fancy accessories, rather than something you’d be getting sweaty in.

Scroll ahead to check them out and shop the brand — and maybe get some styling inspiration.

Photo: Courtesy of Comme Si

