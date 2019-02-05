Cory Booker Admits He Has a ‘Boo’

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

He may no longer be dating Instagram poet Cleo Wade, but Cory Booker has confirmed that he is currently dating someone.

In an interview on radio show “The Breakfast Club” on Tuesday, co-host Charlamagne tha God asked the New Jersey senator and White House 2020 hopeful if he thought his single status might affect his chances of becoming president. (We haven’t elected a bachelor president since Grover Cleveland in 1886.)

Booker hedged, noting that he has two years before he really has to worry about that, but when pressed further, he said he’s dating “somebody that’s really special.”

“Oh, so Cory Booker’s got a boo?” Charlamagne asked.

“I got a boo,” Booker said, chuckling.

There’s been widespread speculation that the unnamed boo is Rosario Dawson — though neither has confirmed nor denied they are dating, they were reportedly sighted together at the movies in New York City in January, and Page Six reported that same week that Dawson was heard singing “I love you” to Booker while at a performance of Dear Evan Hanson on Broadway.

A “spy backstage” that night supposedly told Page Six, “They were so cute together and seemed so flirtatious,” adding that while they didn’t kiss while they were there, it was clear that they were a couple.

Booker reportedly “refused” to tell Page Six whether or not Dawson was his girlfriend when he was asked at an appearance at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ in D.C. last month, nor did he confirm it on “The Breakfast Club,” but either way, he has high praise for the boo in question.

When asked if his girlfriend would make a good first lady if he became president, Booker said, “Yes, she would.”

