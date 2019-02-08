How a Jewelry Designer Reimagined a Classic Handbag

Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

It’s a big week for Fendi handbags. Although arguably every week is a big week for fine leather goods living a life of luxury. But this is an extra special time for the brand. Not only did it celebrate the relaunch of their baguette bag (by the way, do you know how a baguette would move?) it also is celebrating ten years of their Peekaboo style, originally designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi. Her daughter, Delfina Delettrez Fendi, has zhushed up the design for 2019 and created 10 limited-edition Peekaboo bags to be sold exclusively at The Webster.

The Delfina Delettrez Fendi x The Webster collection plays with color with contrasting internal linings in pale blue, baby pink, and the more menacing color Fendi describes a “poison green.” Delettrez Fendi is a jewelry designer, which is evident in some details on the bags like the intricate chain and stone piercings on the bag. She put her favorite stone, Malachite, in the lock on the bag as a personal touch. The bags will be available starting February 9 at the boutique in The Webster hotel in New York.