Tracee Ellis Ross Is Her Mom’s Biggest Fan at the Grammys

Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

During her heartfelt Grammys performance, Diana Ross had one fan in the crowd who could not at all contain her overwhelming pride and excitement: her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross.

On Sunday night, after being introduced by her adorable 9-year-old grandson, Ross took the stage to sing a medley of two of her classics ahead of her 75th birthday (which is not for another full month-and-a-half, but we’re not getting caught on a technicality). And while all eyes were on the music legend during her performance, viewers also found their eyes drawn to Ellis Ross, who was enthusiastically cheering, clapping, smiling, and recording her mom, pretty much throughout her entire time on stage.

“Aww, Tracee is so proud of her mama,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “I love that Tracee Ellis Ross is her mom’s biggest fan still today.”

Aww, Tracee is so proud of her mama. It's super cute. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/zcWegHtZdg — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 11, 2019

Tracee Ellis Ross standing in the background beaming while her mama Diana Ross owns the stage...😭😭😭 #GRAMMMYs — Elyse Guidas (@ElyseFGuidas) February 11, 2019

Yessss @TraceeEllisRoss stan for your momma! 🙌🏾 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 11, 2019

.@TraceeEllisRoss watching her mom Diana Ross perform is everything. pic.twitter.com/rZMe2PQBxJ — Access (@accessonline) February 11, 2019

It was the performance to which Ellis Ross had been looking forward to all day — and clearly, it didn’t disappoint.