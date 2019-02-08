Is Dina Lohan Getting Catfished?

Dina Lohan. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Vivienne Hu

Dina Lohan, mother of ever-changing-accent-haver Lindsay, recently told her fellow Celebrity Big Brother cast members all about her boyfriend, whom she’s been dating for five years now. But from the way she described her relationship, the other contestants (and we) couldn’t help but wonder: Is she getting catfished?

The Lohan matriarch, 56, told housemates Tamar Braxton, Kandi Burruss, and Natalie Eva Marie all about her boyfriend on Thursday’s episode of the second season of the reality show. Per People, Lohan told the group, “I can’t wait to tell you about this guy. I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him.”

Lohan explained that, despite talking to him on the phone regularly, she hasn’t actually met the lucky guy. That’s because, she said, he lives in San Francisco and is taking care of his mother. What’s more, he doesn’t use FaceTime. “It’s personal,” she told her housemates. “He’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his ma!”

The cast members, however, were not convinced. They told Lohan that it sure sounded like she was getting catfished, and one of them even offered to fly to San Francisco with her so she could check him out in person. But according to People, Lohan responded, “It’s real! Some guys don’t just use iPhones!”

Ah, love.

