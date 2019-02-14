Hopefully Drake Won’t Drop His New $400,000 Diamond-Encrusted iPhone Case

Drake. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

From Birkin bags (that he’s stockpiling for his future soulmate!) and elaborate party favors (Chanel bags! So many bags!) to nice cars and 100-carat diamond life-sized owl pendants, Drake clearly is a man with an appreciation of the finer things in life. So it’s only fitting that he’d deck out his iPhone with a $400,000 diamond case.

In a move that is perhaps respectable, but more than anything anxiety-inducing, as we continually drop our own phones, Drake, 32, recently commissioned a diamond iPhone case by the very same jeweler who made his owl pendant, according to “Page Six.” Jason of Beverly Hills shared a mesmerizing video of the diamond iPhone case, which was made with 18-karat white gold and features blue diamond studs and an OVO owl logo with diamond eyes.

“Because we can’t do basic! Diamond iPhone cover for our friend @champagnepapi,” the jeweler captioned the video on Instagram. Truly, I cannot recommend watching this video enough — it’s simultaneously gorgeous and calming and dazzling.

We can only hope Drake is more graceful than we are and won’t drop his fancy case — or that he won’t regret the $400,000 investment when the next iPhones come out this fall and suddenly his nearly half-mill case doesn’t fit the new phones.

