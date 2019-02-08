Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Attending Anti-LGBTQ+ Church

Ellen Page, Chris Pratt. Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday, February 7, Chris Pratt appeared on The Late Show to promote his new movie, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. While there, he chatted with Stephen Colbert about his spirituality, namely the 21-day “Daniel Fast” he recently completed on the advice of his pastor.

Pratt is deeply religious; the first Instagram he posted of now-fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger was a collage that featured, among other snapshots, a photo of her holding a Jesus plaque. But many people take particular issue with where the actor chooses to attend services: Like a host of other Hollywood types, he has been seen at Hillsong, whose founder, Carl Lentz, believes that LGBTQ+ people are sinners.

Colbert did not ask Pratt about his church’s beliefs, so Ellen Page decided to jog everyone’s memory. The actor, who recently appeared on The Late Show and discussed Vice-President Mike Pence’s anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs and legislation, quote-tweeted a Hollywood Reporter write-up of Pratt’s appearance with a simple reminder about Hillsong’s homophobia.

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

As IndieWire reports, Hillsong global pastor Brian Houston issued a statement via the church’s website in 2015 that he “[holds] to traditional Christian thought on gay lifestyles and gay marriage. I do believe God’s word is clear that marriage is between a man and a woman. The writings of the apostle Paul in scripture on the subject of homosexuality are also clear, as I have mentioned in previous public statements.”

He added, “Hillsong Church welcomes ALL people but does not affirm all lifestyles. Put clearly, we do not affirm a gay lifestyle and because of this we do not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid.” Though he says that LGBTQ+ people are welcome to attend services at Hillsong and claims the congregation is a “gay welcoming church,” he underscored that “we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle.”

Historically, the founders and pastors of the spiderweb of Evangelical Christian churches are pretty cagey about their beliefs; few celebrities who attend the churches go on record about it, either. In his cover interview with Vogue, Hillsong mainstay Justin Bieber issued perhaps the most concrete nod to the church’s anti-LGBTQ+ teachings: “I get sensitive when religion comes up because it’s been so hurtful to a lot of people. I don’t want to be thought of as someone who stands for any of the injustice that religion has done and does do.”

