A Store for the Most Stylish Men You Know Opens in New York

Photo: Courtesy of Ermeegildo Zegna

If you’re not a streetwear guy but still want to be super well-dressed, a store in New York has opened for you (provided you have the budget). Ermenegildo Zegna, an Italian heritage brand known for classic men’s clothing and leather accessories, has opened a new store in midtown. Don’t worry, hypebeasts, they have a whole wall of sneakers too. They go great with a sharply tailored suit.

The Italian brand opened it’s three-store boutique last week in the Crown Building on West 57th street. The ground floor is dedicated to accessories and shoes, drawing you in. The second showcases the couture collection (including the couture sneakers). But the third floor is where the real luxury starts. It’s a personalization room that offers tailoring and bespoke clothing. It is furnished with a vintage Italian bar, if there wasn’t enough already.