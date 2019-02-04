always shopping

Everlane Just Released Some Really Good Rainboots

By
Photo: Courtesy of Everlane

In recent years, snow boots have evolved from practical to legitimately stylish, yet somehow rain boots have been left out. They’re either so bright and glossy that they make you feel like Paddington Bear, or too clunky to look good with your work clothes. Luckily, Everlane has taken notice. Today the brand launched its first-ever rain boot, and it’s perfect for anyone who wants to look pulled-together on a rainy commute — minimalist, with shades of Celine circa spring 2016.

The boots, which retail for $75, are available in five colors, from toffee to blush to army green. All make for cool, non-boring neutrals to elevate an outfit, but if you’re the purely pragmatic type, there’s also black and a light beige called stone. Like the brand’s popular Day boots, the new rain boots have a slip-on design with elastic panels for easy removal, along with a cushioned insole at the heel.

Scroll down to shop them all.

The Rain Boot in Black
The Rain Boot in Black
$75 at Everlane
$75 at Everlane
Buy
The Rain Boot in Stone
The Rain Boot in Stone
$75 at Everlane
$75 at Everlane
Buy
The Rain Boot in Toffee
The Rain Boot in Toffee
$75 at Everlane
$75 at Everlane
Buy
The Rain Boot in Surplus
The Rain Boot in Surplus
$75 at Everlane
$75 at Everlane
Buy
The Rain Boot in Pink
The Rain Boot in Pink
$75 at Everlane
$75 at Everlane
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Everlane Just Released Some Really Good Rainboots