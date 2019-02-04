Everlane Just Released Some Really Good Rainboots

Photo: Courtesy of Everlane

In recent years, snow boots have evolved from practical to legitimately stylish, yet somehow rain boots have been left out. They’re either so bright and glossy that they make you feel like Paddington Bear, or too clunky to look good with your work clothes. Luckily, Everlane has taken notice. Today the brand launched its first-ever rain boot, and it’s perfect for anyone who wants to look pulled-together on a rainy commute — minimalist, with shades of Celine circa spring 2016.

The boots, which retail for $75, are available in five colors, from toffee to blush to army green. All make for cool, non-boring neutrals to elevate an outfit, but if you’re the purely pragmatic type, there’s also black and a light beige called stone. Like the brand’s popular Day boots, the new rain boots have a slip-on design with elastic panels for easy removal, along with a cushioned insole at the heel.

Scroll down to shop them all.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

