Fashion Week Poems: Collina Strada’s Colorful Vegan Campsite

Collina Strada Fall 2019. Photo: Pietro D’Aprano/WireImage

This New York Fashion Week, the Cut is trying something: responses to the runway, in the form of a poem.

The Collina Strada models looked as if they were on a bathroom break

From a good and mysterious camping trip that they’d chosen to

Never talk about.

No comment; I need to fill up my 4ocean water bottle.

There were also babies and some pregnancies, so maybe more like a multi-year bio-dome.

One of the models carried a metal Tupperware-style container with what appeared to be snippets of green and very dark green food inside.

“Was that model really eating?” I ask Diana Tsui, who was there.

She was eating, Diana tells me. The meal was presumably vegan,

“Since the show was about sustainability

And vegetarian diets.”

Also: tie-dyed shoes.

I can’t get over this one woman’s sweatshirt being tucked into her tights and

Adorned with a jeweled sash. Belt? Hip necklace?? Reverse sweater clasp???

I’m Googling now for entry into this camping portal.