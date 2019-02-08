Fashion Week Poems: Collina Strada’s Colorful Vegan Campsite

This New York Fashion Week, the Cut is trying something: responses to the runway, in the form of a poem.
The Collina Strada models looked as if they were on a bathroom break
From a good and mysterious camping trip that they’d chosen to
Never talk about.
No comment; I need to fill up my 4ocean water bottle.
There were also babies and some pregnancies, so maybe more like a multi-year bio-dome.
One of the models carried a metal Tupperware-style container with what appeared to be snippets of green and very dark green food inside.
“Was that model really eating?” I ask Diana Tsui, who was there.
She was eating, Diana tells me. The meal was presumably vegan,
“Since the show was about sustainability
And vegetarian diets.”
Also: tie-dyed shoes.
I can’t get over this one woman’s sweatshirt being tucked into her tights and
Adorned with a jeweled sash. Belt? Hip necklace?? Reverse sweater clasp???
I’m Googling now for entry into this camping portal.