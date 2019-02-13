Fashion Week Poems: I Do! Want This Vaquera Codpiece Pillow

Vaquera Fall 2019. Photo: Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

This New York Fashion Week, the Cut is trying something: responses to the runway, in the form of a poem.

Some of the models at Vaquera yesterday were dressed like gifts (see below, and here in action), with

Gigantic bows and shiny ruffles atop mounds of fabric. One looked like

Violet Beauregarde in her blueberry phase, but with paler tones.

Most eye-catching was this square female … item. I’ve been wearing one myself

For ages, but I’ve never known what to call it! (Just kidding.)

“A codpiece, I guess?” suggests Diana Tsui.

“It reminds me of Captain Underpants and the chastity belt in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, all at the same time!!” says Catie L’Heureux.

The model wearing it also has on a cozy-looking turtleneck and thigh-highs.

“And it has storage, too, right?” says Izzy Grinspan, of the codpiece square.

“It’s like an update to the fanny-pack trend. A handy way to store your MetroCard.”

True. It also has what appears to be an oversize jewel dangling off the front.

Jewels were a theme throughout the show — the label invited people to its after-party with a jewel-box proposal on Instagram, and

Another model wore what appeared to be a cutout image of an oversize ring attached to her dress.

Is someone getting married? Is marriage nice? Do I want to get married? I’m trying to figure this out by the end of the week.

I’m sort of serious, actually. Well, not really, but I’m visiting my ex-boyfriend, and it’s on my mind.

Is the idea of marriage something to be leaned into or away from? Would anything change, would nothing change?

It feels like an island I want to get to, although I know it’s not like that (but is it?).

In any case, the codpiece-pillow also looks like one of those travel ponchos that fold up into squares. Maybe it is.

