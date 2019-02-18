A Dallas Department Store in Hudson Yards, Lumpy Lamps, and MoMA’s Print Store

First Look
On March 15, the expertly curated Dallas department store Forty Five Ten will open a 16,000-square-foot outpost designed by Snarkitecture (20 Hudson Yards).
1. Men’s: Leather goods, shoes, and clothing, like a Jil Sander military-inspired nylon jacket ($2,750).
2. Women’s ready-to-wear: High-design brands like Marc Jacobs, Y/Project, and Rosie Assoulin will be displayed in a “low-fi-futuristic” room with Pierre Paulin pumpkin chairs.
3. Bags: Purses from Mansur Gavriel, Hunting Season, and Marni will be kept on rock installations designed by the Brooklyn-based firm Friends & Family.
4. Vintage: Curated by vintage-shop owners, with picks including a 1990s Jean Paul Gaultier mesh dress ($920) and a ’60s cocktail ring in yellow gold and jade by David Webb ($19,800).
5. Emerging designers: A space dedicated to new names, including shoes from Mari Guidicelli, clothing by Priscavera and Eckhaus Latta, and lamps from Entler Studios.
6. Shoe salon: Suede sneakers from Soloviere ($400) and silver slides from Loeffler Randall ($395) in a robin’s-egg-blue room.
2x2: Lumpy Lamps
In sunny shades.
Ceiling
Solid: Entler Studio, $680 at comingsoonnewyork.com.
Multicolor: Noa Razer Apilar, $254 at pamono.com.
Desk
Solid: Bonbonniere Honey & Honey, $400 at hellemardahl.com.
Multicolor: Yellow Foam, $300 at fredericksandmae.com.
IRL
Cristina Miller, CCO of 1stdibs, on the antiques-and-design e-commerce marketplace’s new showroom — and chandelier room (269 11th Ave.).
“There are some 850,000 items on the website. The gallery, which is 44,000 square feet, will have less than one percent of what we have online. But it’ll be the first time you can see those items interacting. There’ll be a whole room full of hanging chandeliers from all sorts of makers: a still-in-production Billy Cotton lamp made of frosted glass and brass ($25,000), a matte-black piece with nine dimmable LEDs ($7,800). And there’ll be a sit-down area filled with chairs: leather chairs, brass chairs, a chair inspired by the design of a B-52. The point is, of course, that you should sit on them.Because you can’t sit on our chairs on the site.”
Pop Up
Merchandising director Emmanuel Plat on MoMA Design Store’s The Print Shop (81 Spring St.; through 3/25).
“We’ll have a bevy of reproductions of artworks from the MoMA collection: Ellsworth Kelly, Yayoi Kusama. Plus a bunch of posters you’d have to fly across the world to procure, like a “Picasso vs. Duchamp” exhibition poster ($50) from Stockholm’s Moderna Museet and a Cecily Brown poster ($50) from the Louisiana Museum in Copenhagen.”
He Said, She Said
Rebecca Bullene and Adam Besheer have opened a space for their botanical-design firm, Greenery NYC (91 West St., Greenpoint).
Rebecca Bullene: Our background is in finding plants that’ll do well in commercial buildings and homes. We just did a garden for the Brooklyn Nets’ office so the players can eat fresh herbs with their meals.
Adam Besheer: The shop is going to be about selling plants that can thrive in New York apartments, plus tools to help people keep them alive. So we’ll be selling Ficus Audreys (from $29) and grow lights.
Rebecca: Not those ugly purple lights that are meant for marijuana. Sleek pendant grow lights (from $12).
Top Five
In February, Helena Barquet and Fabiana Faria opened an outpost of their nontraditional, contemporary home-design store, Coming Soon, that’s exclusively focused on vintage furniture (17 Allen St.).
“We reupholstered the seats of these Lucite Wycombe-Meyer desk chairs ($750) in orange and lavender. They’re Helena’s dream chairs.”
“Our solid brass swans (from $50)! They’re decorative objets and come in all different sizes: 28-inch mamas and little six-inch babies.”
“We redid this Italian black lacquered love seat in gray suede ($3,800); it’s the softest thing in the world to sit on or stick your feet up on. It’s delicious.”
“The 1980 chrome base of this granite-and-stainless-steel dining table ($3,200) almost looks like a cloud and is just very elegant. And very unique.”
“These 1970s Mariani chairs ($6,000), which come in a set of six, almost have an S&M quality: They’re leather, they have straps. Super, super sexy.”
*This article appears in the February 18, 2019, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!