A Dallas Department Store in Hudson Yards, Lumpy Lamps, and MoMA’s Print Store

F i r s t L o o k

On March 15, the expertly curated Dallas department store Forty Five Ten will open a 16,000-square-foot outpost designed by Snarkitecture (20 Hudson Yards).

Illustration: Jason Lee/Courtesy of the vendors

1. Men’s: Leather goods, shoes, and clothing, like a Jil Sander military-inspired nylon jacket ($2,750).

2. Women’s ready-to-wear: High-design brands like Marc Jacobs, Y/Project, and Rosie Assoulin will be displayed in a “low-fi-futuristic” room with Pierre Paulin pumpkin chairs.

3. Bags: Purses from Mansur Gavriel, Hunting Season, and Marni will be kept on rock installations designed by the Brooklyn-based firm Friends & Family.

4. Vintage: Curated by vintage-shop owners, with picks including a 1990s Jean Paul Gaultier mesh dress ($920) and a ’60s cocktail ring in yellow gold and jade by David Webb ($19,800).

5. Emerging designers: A space dedicated to new names, including shoes from Mari Guidicelli, clothing by Priscavera and Eckhaus Latta, and lamps from Entler Studios.

6. Shoe salon: Suede sneakers from Soloviere ($400) and silver slides from Loeffler Randall ($395) in a robin’s-egg-blue room.