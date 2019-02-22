27 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Hunter to Pendleton

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Though Presidents’ Day has come and gone, the sales are still chugging along. We dug up an 80 percent-off Free People dress (the floral one above), a perfect white T-shirt, and some very vintage-y water glasses.

$67 at Nordstrom Women’s Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 Sneaker $67 (was $99, now 32% off) Nordstrom’s winter sale continues to present all manner of excellent deals. First up: a pair of (very on-trend) slime-green Nike Air Force 1’s. $67 at Nordstrom Buy

$76 at Nordstrom The North Face Kabyte Backpack $76 (was $109, now 30% off) This North Face backpack is apparently very comfortable; it has a “FlexVent suspension system,” meaning its straps sculpt themselves to the shape of your back. $76 at Nordstrom Buy

$18 at Nordstrom Champion Reverse Weave Baseball Cap $18 (was $30, now 40% off) Kids these days love Champion. This cap comes in navy and bright red. $18 at Nordstrom Buy

$135 at Nordstrom Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Fit Jeans $135 (was $225, now 40% off) Some classic Rag & Bone slim-fit Fit 2 jeans for men in a spring-appropriate light-wash shade. $135 at Nordstrom Buy

$20 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Mixed Dolman Sleeve Sweater $20 (was $30, now 33% off) This speckly Uniqlo sweater has a flattering chunky neck and dolman sleeves. $20 at Uniqlo Buy

$100 at Urban Outfitters The North Face UO Exclusive Wasatch Reissue Backpack $100 (was $129, now 22% off) This, the second North Face backpack of the sales round-up, is a re-release of a 1999–era style. $100 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$77 at Macy’s Pendleton Trail Embroidered 20” Dec Pillow $77 (was $160, now 52% off) A festive Pendleton pillow that’s also available in maroon and navy. $77 at Macy’s Buy with code: BIG

$14 at Macy’s Bormioli Rocco Romantic 4-Pc. Tumbler Set $14 (was $34, now 59% off) On sale, these vintage-y blue water glasses from Bormioli Rocco come out to $3.50 a pop. $14 at Macy’s Buy

$34 at Macy’s Free People Covent Garden Midi Wrap Dress $34 (was $168, now 80% off) The white piping is what does it for us. (Plus, the fact that it’s 80 percent off.) $34 at Macy’s Buy

$145 at Macy’s Lauren Ralph Lauren Plus Size Faux-Fur Puffer Coat $145 (was $300, now 52% off) The faux-shearling collar adds a little pizzazz to this 450-fill down puffer. $145 at Macy’s Buy with code: BIG

$26 at Anthropologie Lacausa Kaya Tank $26 (was $32, now 19% off) This ‘90s-feeling Lacausa tank is on sale, too (and available in a variety of colors). $26 at Anthropologie Buy

$29 at Need Supply Stendig Calendar 2019 $29 (was $38, now 24% off) February is a good time to buy calendars, as they are all on sale, and you still have 11 months-ish left to use them! This classic Stendig wall calendar was designed by Massimo Vignelli in 1966. $29 at Need Supply Buy

$11 at Kohl’s Fred & Friends Out to Lunch Insulated Lunch Bag $11 (was $20, now 45% off) A not-too-heavy-handed way to nudge your child to eat her turkey sandwich. $11 at Kohl’s Buy with code: SNOWDAY20

$6 at Kohl’s Kikkerland 3D Prehistoric Animal Wooden Puzzle $6 (was $20, now 70% off) Replace iPad–time with 3-D-wooden-puzzle-time. $6 at Kohl’s Buy with code: SNOWDAY20

$100 at Nordstrom Rack Loeffler Randall Ribbon Trim Leather Shoulder Bag $100 (was $395, now 75% off) The zig-zaggy blue and red ribbon border of this Loeffler Randall purse is fun without being too too. $100 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$55 at Nordstrom Rack Marc Jacobs Empire City Leather Zip Wallet $55 (was $110, now 50% off) Just a classic Marc Jacobs zip-around wallet for 50 percent off. $55 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$79 at Lululemon Lululemon Pleat Perfection Jacket $79 (was $118, now 33% off) A going-to-the-gym jacket from Lululemon with a handsome high neck. $79 at Lululemon Buy

$80 at Walmart Donna Karan Packable Down Jacket $80 (was $100, now 20% off) As is this packable down jacket from Donna Karan. $80 at Walmart Buy

$143 at East Dane Men’s Sorel Madson Waterproof Hiker Boot $143 (was $190, now 25% off) A very nice-looking pair of men’s waterproof hiking boots that you could wear to work. $143 at East Dane Buy

$45 at Everlane Everlane Polka Dot Cami $45 (was $75, now 40% off) This machine-washable polka-dotted cami from Everlane has us dreaming of warmer weather (which will arrive not that far from now). $45 at Everlane Buy

