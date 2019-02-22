27 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Hunter to Pendleton

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.
Though
Presidents’ Day has come and gone, the sales are still chugging along. We dug up an 80 percent-off Free People dress (the floral one above), a perfect white T-shirt, and some very vintage-y water glasses.
Women’s Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 Sneaker
$67
at Nordstrom
Nordstrom’s
winter sale continues to present all manner of excellent deals. First up: a pair of (very on-trend) slime-green Nike Air Force 1’s.
The North Face Kabyte Backpack
$76
at Nordstrom
This North Face
backpack is apparently very comfortable; it has a “FlexVent suspension system,” meaning its straps sculpt themselves to the shape of your back.
Champion Reverse Weave Baseball Cap
$18
at Nordstrom
Kids these days love Champion. This cap comes in navy and bright red.
Madewell Corduroy Shirt Jacket
$60
at Nordstrom
A pale-pink corduroy shirt-jacket that has whiffs of a
chore coat.
Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Fit Jeans
$135
at Nordstrom
Some classic Rag & Bone slim-fit Fit 2 jeans for men in a spring-appropriate light-wash shade.
Uniqlo Mixed Dolman Sleeve Sweater
$20
at Uniqlo
This speckly Uniqlo sweater has a flattering chunky neck and dolman sleeves.
Hunter Refined Hybrid Print Short Rain Boot
$100
at Urban Outfitters
These are some very elegant leopard-print Hunter
rain boots.
The North Face UO Exclusive Wasatch Reissue Backpack
$100
at Urban Outfitters
This, the second North Face backpack of the sales round-up, is a re-release of a 1999–era style.
Pendleton Trail Embroidered 20” Dec Pillow
$77
at Macy’s
A festive Pendleton pillow that’s also available in maroon and navy.
Bormioli Rocco Romantic 4-Pc. Tumbler Set
$14
at Macy’s
On sale, these vintage-y blue
water glasses from Bormioli Rocco come out to $3.50 a pop.
Free People Covent Garden Midi Wrap Dress
$34
at Macy’s
The white piping is what does it for us. (Plus, the fact that it’s 80 percent off.)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Plus Size Faux-Fur Puffer Coat
$145
at Macy’s
The faux-shearling collar adds a little pizzazz to this 450-fill down puffer.
Lacausa Leto Tee
$44
at Anthropolgie
Lacausa Kaya Tank
$26
at Anthropologie
This ‘90s-feeling Lacausa tank is on sale, too (and available in a variety of colors).
Stendig Calendar 2019
$29
at Need Supply
February is a good time to buy calendars, as they are all on sale, and you still have 11 months-ish left to use them! This classic Stendig wall calendar was designed by Massimo Vignelli in 1966.
Fred & Friends Out to Lunch Insulated Lunch Bag
$11
at Kohl’s
A not-too-heavy-handed way to nudge your child to eat her turkey sandwich.
Kikkerland 3D Prehistoric Animal Wooden Puzzle
$6
at Kohl’s
Replace iPad–time with 3-D-wooden-puzzle-time.
Loeffler Randall Ribbon Trim Leather Shoulder Bag
$100
at Nordstrom Rack
The zig-zaggy blue and red ribbon border of this Loeffler Randall purse is fun without being too
too.
Marc Jacobs Empire City Leather Zip Wallet
$55
at Nordstrom Rack
Just a classic Marc Jacobs zip-around wallet for 50 percent off.
Lululemon Pleat Perfection Jacket
$79
at Lululemon
A going-to-the-gym jacket from Lululemon with a handsome high neck.
Coach Graham Slouchy Boot
$225
at Coach
Lord & Taylor Essential Cashmere Cardigan
$32
at Walmart
Donna Karan Packable Down Jacket
$80
at Walmart
As is this packable down jacket from Donna Karan.
Men’s Sorel Madson Waterproof Hiker Boot
$143
at East Dane
A very nice-looking pair of men’s waterproof
hiking boots that you could wear to work.
L.A. GIRL HD Pro Concealer
$4
at Ulta
Everlane Polka Dot Cami
$45
at Everlane
This machine-washable polka-dotted cami from Everlane has us dreaming of warmer weather (which will arrive not
that far from now).
S’well Pink Topaz Reusable Water Bottle/9 oz
$19
at Saks Fifth Avenue
