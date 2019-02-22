friday sales

27 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Hunter to Pendleton

By
Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Though Presidents’ Day has come and gone, the sales are still chugging along. We dug up an 80 percent-off Free People dress (the floral one above), a perfect white T-shirt, and some very vintage-y water glasses.

$67 (was $99, now 32% off)

Nordstrom’s winter sale continues to present all manner of excellent deals. First up: a pair of (very on-trend) slime-green Nike Air Force 1’s.

$76 (was $109, now 30% off)

This North Face backpack is apparently very comfortable; it has a “FlexVent suspension system,” meaning its straps sculpt themselves to the shape of your back.

$18 (was $30, now 40% off)

Kids these days love Champion. This cap comes in navy and bright red.

$60 (was $85, now 29% off)

A pale-pink corduroy shirt-jacket that has whiffs of a chore coat.

$135 (was $225, now 40% off)

Some classic Rag & Bone slim-fit Fit 2 jeans for men in a spring-appropriate light-wash shade.

$20 (was $30, now 33% off)

This speckly Uniqlo sweater has a flattering chunky neck and dolman sleeves.

$100 (was $155, now 35% off)

These are some very elegant leopard-print Hunter rain boots.

$100 (was $129, now 22% off)

This, the second North Face backpack of the sales round-up, is a re-release of a 1999–era style.

$77 (was $160, now 52% off)

A festive Pendleton pillow that’s also available in maroon and navy.

$14 (was $34, now 59% off)

On sale, these vintage-y blue water glasses from Bormioli Rocco come out to $3.50 a pop.

$34 (was $168, now 80% off)

The white piping is what does it for us. (Plus, the fact that it’s 80 percent off.)

$145 (was $300, now 52% off)

The faux-shearling collar adds a little pizzazz to this 450-fill down puffer.

$44 (was $55, now 20% off)

Over at Anthropologie, a very large selection of tees and tops are 20 percent off, including this number from Lacausa, the maker of one our favorite white T-shirts.

$26 (was $32, now 19% off)

This ‘90s-feeling Lacausa tank is on sale, too (and available in a variety of colors).

$29 (was $38, now 24% off)

February is a good time to buy calendars, as they are all on sale, and you still have 11 months-ish left to use them! This classic Stendig wall calendar was designed by Massimo Vignelli in 1966.

$11 (was $20, now 45% off)

A not-too-heavy-handed way to nudge your child to eat her turkey sandwich.

$6 (was $20, now 70% off)

Replace iPad–time with 3-D-wooden-puzzle-time.

$100 (was $395, now 75% off)

The zig-zaggy blue and red ribbon border of this Loeffler Randall purse is fun without being too too.

$55 (was $110, now 50% off)

Just a classic Marc Jacobs zip-around wallet for 50 percent off.

$79 (was $118, now 33% off)

A going-to-the-gym jacket from Lululemon with a handsome high neck.

$225 (was $450, now 50% off)

These slouchy suede Coach boots would look very nice with a short denim skirt.

$32 (was $160, now 80% off)

At Walmart, Lord & Taylor wares, like this cashmere turtleneck, are an extra 20 percent off.

$80 (was $100, now 20% off)

As is this packable down jacket from Donna Karan.

$143 (was $190, now 25% off)

A very nice-looking pair of men’s waterproof hiking boots that you could wear to work.

$4 (was $5, now 20% off)

One of Rio’s favorite concealers from L.A. Girl, which she found “extremely creamy and lightweight,” is a dollar cheaper than usual.

$45 (was $75, now 40% off)

This machine-washable polka-dotted cami from Everlane has us dreaming of warmer weather (which will arrive not that far from now).

$19 (was $25, now 24% off)

A cheerful light-pink water bottle from S’well.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

