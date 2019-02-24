Glenn Close’s Dog Stole the Show at the Independent Spirit Awards

Glenn Close and Pippi at the Independent Spirit Awards. Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

The Independent Spirit Awards were held on Saturday (the day before the Oscars), celebrating the best in independent film from the past year. And while accepting the Best Actress award for her role in The Wife during the ceremony, Glenn Close got some help from her dog Pippi to accept the award in the best way possible.

Close is no stranger to amazing awards show acceptances; just last month, she delivered an incredibly powerful speech while accepting the Best Actress in a Drama award at the Gloden Globes. “… Women, you know, we’re nurturers, that’s what’s expected of us,” the actress said during her January speech. “We have our children, we have our husbands if we’re lucky enough and our partners, whoever. But we have to find personal fulfillment.” Her emotional speech was met with overwhelming applause.

And at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Close (clad in a custom Sies Marjan suit) again stunned the audience with her acceptance – but in a completely different way. This time around, she brought her dog onstage with her for perhaps the cutest moment in awards show history.

Glenn Close's dog joined her on stage when she won — which is how all awards should be accepted #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/MjI4oDRhoZ — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 24, 2019

“Hope you don’t mind that Pippi came up here with me,” Close said on stage. “He’s my date. I’m so honored to be here.” Then, Pippi began walking around the stage, without a care in the world. (“What’s better than that?” Close asked the audience as Pippi did what Pippi wanted). The dog also laid down on stage at another part of her speech. “I brought him up for this very reason,” she told the crowd as the dog then started to roll around.

Glenn Close and Pippi. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

We can only hope the same thing will happen if she wins at the Oscars on Sunday night.

