Glossier’s Newest Product Is an Oil Cleanser

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier is getting milkier. Following their Milky Jelly cleanser, the brand is launching the new Milky Oil. It’s is a cleansing oil, a cleanser in oil form, designed to help you clean and thoroughly remove makeup. If you’re a fan of Milky Jelly, chances are you’ll love this one too: It’s made with the same moisturizing vitamins too, and shouldn’t leave a weird film or texture on your skin.

The Milky Oil seems like it offers a deeper clean, using a combination of micellar water and oil for maximum cleansing power. It appears to combine the phenomenon of double-cleansing into one step. Micellar water attracts dirt and makeup like a magnet to pull it away from the skin. Although it might seem a little weird to try to clean your face with oil, it’s actually pretty great at breaking down long-wearing and waterproof makeup that can otherwise be tricky to remove with other cleansers. Basically, these two are like workout buddies who keep each other on track and as a result, end up doing their job much more effectively. The combination gently dissolves and de-gunks your face so you don’t have to pull or tug on your skin as much (especially the delicate skin around your eyes).

The bottle is made to be virtually spill-proof so it’s easy to siphon out as much product as you need. Just shake up the bottle, squeeze some onto a cotton pad (Glossier conveniently sells some logo-ed ones), hold it on your eyes/lips/cheeks for a few seconds, then gently swipe away. Now you’re ready to try your next bold makeup look. May we suggest something shiny?

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.