This New Face Mist Is Made From Watermelon

Ahh, refreshing. Photo: Courtesy of Glow Recipe

Although sunshine and picnics still feel very far away, K-beauty powerhouse Glow Recipe would like to send you some summertime vibes with their newest product, the Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist. It’s the latest in their line of hydrating, watermelon-centric products, which began with the release of the best-selling, frequently sold-out Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask.

The new mist is a great antidote to that dry, dehydrating effect of central heating that your skin is probably feeling on a daily basis right now. There are a lot of different kinds of facial mists and sprays out there, but this one is formulated as a “fog mist:” a spray so fine and hydrating that it should feel like you’re walking through fog. A really fruity-smelling fog, that is. It’s made with watermelon extract and watermelon seed oil, and it comes in a fun pink package.

You can incorporate the ultra-fine mist into your skin care routine in whichever way suits you best: As a toner, a hydrating pick-me-up boost, or as a glowy setting spray over your makeup. If you use it on clean skin before applying makeup, it should gently exfoliate and smooth your skin, thanks to a healthy dose of alpha-hydroxy-acids (AHAs). It also contains apple cider vinegar, which supposedly works to reduce oil production during the day and hyaluronic acid, which helps bind moisture to your skin so that you feel fresh even long after spritzing. As dreary February winds to a close, we’ll take whatever glimpse of warm, juicy, summer-y hydration we can get. It’s available online now.

