Can’t Wait to Go on This Golden Girls Cruise

The Golden Girls. Photo: ABC Photo Archives/ABC Studios via Getty Images

So excited to announce that we’ve already started packing our bags, because there’s a Golden Girls-themed cruise setting sail approximately one year from now and we simply cannot wait.

That’s right, per CNN, fanatics of the iconic ‘80s sitcom about four mature women can finally spend a few days on a boat celebrating everything to do with the Golden Girls. The Western Caribbean Cruise, which has been confirmed for February 2020, takes off from Miami (obviously the adopted hometown of Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia) with stops in Key West and Cozumel – but more importantly an onboard cheesecake party.

The five-night cruise truly sounds like it has everything that those of us who feel far older than we actually are could ever possibly dream of: bingo night (yes!), a fancy dress party (sure!), a karaoke party at the Rusty Anchor (which is where Blanche would meet eligible bachelors), crafting (according to People), a freaking costume contest for people dressed like the four characters (we’re going to win!), and, as we said, a cheesecake party.

The trip apparently costs around $1,000 per person for a standard cabin. It’s unclear, however, if the cruise includes a cozy kitchen table for you and your three closest girlfriends to gather around to discuss the important issues of your life. But as long as this trip isn’t like some of the hellacious cruise stories we’ve heard in recent years (ahem, poop cruise, ahem), this Golden Girls cruise will obviously be the best vacation of our lives.

