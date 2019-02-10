The Best, Worst, and Most Aquatic Looks at the 2019 Grammys

Cardi B, Leon Bridges, and Janelle Monáe. Photo: Getty Images

The Grammys are known as a night when the red carpet gets a little weird. At the 2019 Grammys, though, many celebrities chose to play it safe in classic cuts with plenty of sequins — so we’re very grateful to human bivalve Cardi B, and the few other stars who really went for it, even if some of the wilder looks didn’t quite land. Read on for the most notable looks at music’s biggest night.

Best Take on the Western Trend: Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Leon Bridges’s suit was the first look on the red carpet that felt fresh and interesting. It’s a Texas-themed suit in corduroy by Emily Adams Bode, a menswear designer name to know. Coincidentally, Bridges (a Texas native) is a name to know as well. Overall, the look was exactly the right degree of wacky. Congrats to Bode and Bridges on doing kitsch right.

Another Take on the Western Trend: Post Malone

Post Malone Photo: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Post Malone also tested the Western trend that’s been infiltrating fashion recently, but he did in the form of an Elvis-style Nudie suit. The look was definitely … sparkly, let’s leave it at that.

Best Turtleneck: Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording A

If Camila Cabello’s pink sequined backless dress isn’t proof that a high neckline can be sexy AF, you may just be beyond help. A smooth fabric may have better highlighted the dress’s expert tailoring and shape, but it’s the Grammys. Who can blame her for trying some sparkle?

Best Hair: BTS

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A

Is it a bowl cut? Is it ‘90s heartthrob hair? Who knows! It looks good. The boys from K-Pop group BTS showed up in coordinated hair styles, with pops of pastel breaking up the dark cuts. However, as good as their hair is, their skin is better. How do they get it so good?

Best Couples Costume: Shani James and CeeLo Green

Shani James, CeeLo Green Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording A

Sure, they look like they could be going on a mall-walking date, but in a really sweet way!

Best Opposite of a Mermaid Dress: Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The mermaid dress — a form-fitting gown with a flared hem — is the safest thing a celebrity can wear on the red carpet. Monaé’s sculptural dress with pointed shoulders and a square hat is the antithesis of safe. And that’s why it works so well.

Best Utter Reinvention of the Mermaid Dress: Cardi B

Cardi B Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

On the other hand, we have Cardi B, who took inspiration from another sea creature. B’s dress is from the 1995 couture collection for Thierry Mugler, making it the oldest gown on the runway. It looks like many things, but mostly like a pearl in an oyster.

Best Suit: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

What is there to say? This is a great suit. And she took just enough of a risk with the over-sized sleeves and deep-v (sans shirt). She looks like Hannah Montana all grown up, and with better taste in tailoring.

Most Fashion: Chloe x Halle

Chloe x Halle Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Though they’re but teens, Chloe x Halle have great style. These dresses are modern and sophisticated, but also age-appropriate. Truth be told, they look like they’d be more at home on the East Coast show-hopping during fashion week.

Most Traditionally Romantic: Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording A

Though many of the best looks of the night were more adventurous, there was still at least one really solid, feminine dress on the red carpet. Kacey Musgraves looks like the classic southern belle that she surely is.

