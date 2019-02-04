Goop Is Spreading to Netflix

It’s Goop! Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is making a show, even though she’s not actually acting in it. Per Variety, Paltrow is partnering with Netflix to develop a new docuseries that will premiere this fall and “consist of 30-minute episodes hosted by Goop empire heads, chief content officer Elise Loehnen and Paltrow herself. They will “utilize experts, doctors, and researchers to examine issues relating to physical and spiritual wellness.” Loehnen told Variety that the series will “dial up the aesthetics and quality of storytelling surrounding issues like mental, physical and sexual health” and also address “larger thematic questions” that interest the Goop audience — presumably such as, What should I do with the thousands of dollars I happen to have lying around? Goop is stopping production on its print magazine until after the Netflix series debuts in order to focus on that series. Goop previously attempted to partner with Condé Nast, though that failed according to a profile of Gwyneth in the Times, in part because they had differing fact-checking standards, which is something that potentially seems relevant at this moment.