Hermès Made a Podcast

Photo: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Today, Hermès released a podcast aimed to give listeners a glimpse of the people who behind-the-scenes at the brand. You could spend $380,000 for a Birkin, the ultimate status symbol, and you could also listen to the new (free!) podcast, titled Le Faubourg des rêves. The title translates to “Faubourg of dreams,” named after the original Hermès store’s Paris street address, 24 rue de Faubourg Saint-Honore. Each of the eight episodes is 12 minutes long and features an interview with someone who works at the Paris store, which opened at the exact same street corner in 1880.

Interviewees include “The Man Behind the Windows,” Antoine Platteau, who decorates the store, and the amazing job title “The Pencil Man,” Henri d’Origny, who illustrates the brand’s artwork. Others are the artistic director, salespeople, and a cook. “Each character is heard on-site describing their day-to-day schedule, their work, their chosen paths, and the qualities they consider make Hermès the unique, particular house it is today,” the brand said in a statement.

Click here to listen to the podcast.