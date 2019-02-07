Design Hunting Design editor Wendy Goodman takes you inside the city's most exciting homes and design studios. The living room. Photo: Dylan Chandler

“It’s like living in an Imax movie,” television executive Craig Spain says of the three-bedroom waterfront apartment he shares with his wife, Jessie, and their two young children.

New Yorkers are obsessed with views, and Spain had a great one in his previous home overlooking the High Line. It was the purchase of that bachelor pad over ten years ago that led him to his eventual architect, West Chin, whose work he had seen at an Architectural Digest design show and then online. “What I didn’t know back then was anything about interior architecture,” Spain says, but once Chin started marking up the floor plan instead of merely suggesting where furniture should go, Spain had an epiphany. “It was so smart,” he says. “He expanded the space and made it so usable and livable with great design. It never occurred to me that was possible.” Fast-forward to marriage and a growing family and the ensuing debate about whether to seek a larger apartment or leave the city. They ultimately agreed to hunker down here, provided he and Jessie could find a place large enough so that they and their two children wouldn’t be on top of one another and that also had beautiful views and access to a park. When they first walked into their fourth-floor apartment, which had yet to be finished by the developer, they knew it ticked all the boxes, and then some. What they found, according to Spain, was “the best of both — of all — worlds, really.” He also knew that Chin could tweak the interiors just enough to make a good thing great, and customized to his family’s needs.

The living room, seen above, features Piero Lissoni’s Living Divani Extrasoft sofa. It’s low to the ground and double-sided so the family can either watch the views or watch TV, as the screen in the custom wall unit, designed by West Chin Architects, is hidden by a sliding panel when not in use. The Milano Raved rug is by Jan Kath, and the standing construction lamp is by Moooi. Kristen Furman, the interior-design director at Chin’s office, worked on the décor.

Photo: Dylan Chandler The open kitchen and dining area, with an Athos dining table from B&B Italia and Hi Pad stools from Cappellini . The light pendant is Taraxacum 88 from DDC

Doing the dishes is never a chore with this view of the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges. Photo: Dylan Chandler

Chin created more storage space with his design of this modern, wall-mounted credenza in the hall foyer. Photo: Dylan Chandler

Photo: Dylan Chandler The view of the foyer toward the bedrooms, where Chin inset a bureau flush to the wall for more storage. The leather seat cushion is from Dune

Photo: Dylan Chandler In Spain’s son’s Milo’s bedroom, there is a bean bag chair by Luminaire and a mini library bookshelf from Oeuf , along with an Oeuf Play Table and Bear chairs. “For a little boy who loves all forms of transportation,” Spain says of Milo’s moving landscape. “I don’t think there is a single form of transportation that he can’t see outside his window.”

The master bathroom came with the original tub and wood-clad wall. Photo: Dylan Chandler

Chin covered the wall in Milo’s room, with Chalkboard paint from Benjamin Moore. Photo: Dylan Chandler

Photo: Dylan Chandler The guest powder room was relocated so that Chin was also able to create a larger master bath, walk-in closet, and a study-playroom. The lighting within the wall seen here is by Inter-Lux. When Spain was asked if this move has put paid to thoughts of moving out of the city, he answered, “I was reluctant to move to Brooklyn, but now, looking back, that was the silliest thing I ever thought. I couldn’t love a neighborhood more than I love Dumbo.”