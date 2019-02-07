A Brief Conversation With Ansel Elgort About Shampoo

Ansel Elgort. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

There’s never been a better time for men to get a dye job. Justin Bieber, Ansel Elgort, and Chris Messina have all said good-bye to their previously dark hair in favor of a statement. Elgort took the peroxide plunge in December, when he showed up at a sports event with baby blond hair that looked so perfect it almost could be natural. At the Tom Ford fall/winter 2019 runway show last night, Elgort showed up, still blond! Look at that. He and his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan sat front row alongside fellow blonds Joe Alwyn and Odell Beckham, Jr.

So, does even Ansel Elgort worry about his hair getting brassy? Does he swear by Olaplex? Well, he doesn’t really remember. I asked him what his favorite product was and he said, “I think it’s peroxide, right? And bleach.” But Violetta did. “You use a purple shampoo, the Oribe one. And Moroccan oil, which is mine, but he uses it. He steals all my products.” Stars, they’re just like us! People who have platinum-blond boyfriends, take note.

