Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods. Photo: Getty Images

It’s been over a week since Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Wood allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but new details just keep coming out about the scandal that has rocked the Kardashian-Jenner universe. The latest? We might finally know how Khloé found out about this betrayal in the first place.

According to Us Weekly, Khloé was first turned onto the fact that something may have happened when Jordyn called her the day after she hung out with Tristan. Apparently, Jordyn “preemptively” called Khloé to tell her that she went to a party hosted by Tristan — but not to tell her that she allegedly hooked up with him. “She said she went there to make sure none of the girls stayed over,” an “insider” told Us Weekly. “It was a preemptive call.”

This is when the plot starts to thicken. Us Weekly notes that Khloé initially “thanked” Jordyn for letting her know about the party. But it turns out family friend Larsa Pippen had knowledge about what really went down at the party, and first reached out to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to let them know that Jordyn and Tristan allegedly had a tryst at the party.

“Kim was in complete disbelief, but Kourtney believed it,” the source told Us Weekly. And so, Kourtney and Larsa then called Khloé — and let her know what actually happened. Jordyn, apparently, eventually “broke down and admitted” to what happened (though her story apparently keeps changing).

With Jordyn about to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the story, we can only assume even more information about what happened will soon come out.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.