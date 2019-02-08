T-Shirts for the Truly Influential

Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.

As promised, new and timely slogans that we’re thinking about a lot will be added to the Cut Shop regularly. Here are our latest additions.

As we recently learned from Luka Sabbat (a.k.a. Gen Z’s answer to Chloë Sevigny), you exert your influence more by the fashions you choose not to wear than the ones you do.

Sabbat offered a litany of trends he does not approve of, which includes, but is certainly not limited to, fanny packs, bike shorts, and shoes that look like socks. He also has the luxury of not knowing what Everlane is.

By definition, knowing what you like and don’t like is how we define “taste.” There are those who have it (influencers), and those who don’t (the influenced).

For writer, editor, and fearless Cut podcast host Molly Fischer, it was the rejection of a trend that helped her better understand both herself and her taste. “My personal style is the opposite of this,” she realized after encountering the prairie dress trend, specifically.

“Detecting something before you can explain it, feeling a rush of gravity as the pendulum swings — that’s the pleasure of following a trend,” Molly writes. “But don’t underestimate the satisfaction of resisting.”

Below, two T-shirts with opposite viewpoints but equally strong opinions.

