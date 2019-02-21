Photo: Getty Images

Before I get into all of the details you need to know about 2019’s most shocking scandal — Tristan Thompson, Devil (TTD) allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian with her sister Kylie Jenner’s Former Favorite Best Friend (FFBF), Jordyn Woods — let me offer my condolences to all of us for the loss of common decency and respect. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s get into yesterday’s news that Khloé’s boyfriend, baby’s father, and known cheater, has done it again. It’s messy, but I’m here to tidy it up for you.

The Very, Very, Very, Beginning

In order to fully understand the horrific nature of the situation, one must become familiar with Jordyn Woods and how she infiltrated Kris Jenner’s Calabasas Gates. The full-time family friend, part-time model, has been a part of the extended KarJenner Collective for nearly ten years. She and Kylie met around 2010 or 2011, depending on how you interpret Kylie explaining that they met the “summer of eighth grade.” The two were introduced by another longtime family friend of both the Woods’ and Jenners’ — Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Jordyn’s late father, John Woods, was a sound engineer of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and according to Jordyn, she’s known “Uncle Willy” and Co. since she was in her “mom’s stomach.”

So, when Jordyn was 13 and her family moved to Calabasas, she and Kylie’s friendship blossomed. They’ve been super tight ever since. Not only has Jordyn lived in Kylie Jenner’s guest house since at least 2017, she’s become a sort-of-sister to all the Kardashians and Jenners. She’s close with Kendall and Kourtney, a regular guest at the family’s annual Christmas Eve parties, the only non-blood relative to collaborate with Kylie Cosmetics; she attended Kimye’s wedding, co-starred with Kylie in E!’s short lived Life of Kylie (in which she and Kylie held their own “wedding” ceremony in Lima, Peru), attended True’s baby shower, modeled for Yeezy and for Khloé’s denim brand, Good American. And just days ago, Khloé commented “baby girl” on Jordyn’s latest Instagram post. Jordyn is in deep. Until now.

DDD

In a twist not even a celebrity psychic could have predicted, it’s been alleged that the longtime friend of the show family hooked up with Tristan on Sunday, February 17. If you don’t know, Tristan was diagnosed last year with a severe case of Drifting Dick Disease. Symptoms include sleeping with women that aren’t your monogamous partner, making out with and motorboating women that aren’t your monogamous partner (in public or private), and in rare cases, you engage in these activities while your monogamous partner is in her third trimester and just days away from giving birth to your child. Tristan has been ill since at least October 2017 (the motor boating incident), and there appears to be no cure.

According to multiple sources, over the weekend, Tristan’s illness flared up. While many were alleging that the couple had broken up before Valentine’s Day, because they’d not been seen together for weeks, Tristan traveled to Los Angeles from Cleveland, where he plays basketball for the Cavaliers, to spend V-Day with Khloé and their daughter True. This seemed like a grand gesture from Tristan to mend his relationship with Khloé. But, just days after the holiday, and his elaborate bouquet of flowers to Khloé, Tristan allegedly attended a Drake concert with Jordyn Woods and friends. Sources claim that the two were cozied up with one another during the show, looking slightly more handsy than family friends should.

It’s possible that both Jordyn and Tristan attended the concert with separate groups of friends that didn’t include their other halves, Kylie and Khloé. And, it makes sense that neither Kylie nor Khloé would accompany either to the show in the wake of Drake’s estrangement from their family. At the end of last year, Drake’s beef with Kanye West came to a head, making it almost impossible for Drake and the KarJenner’s to continue their long-term friendship. While at the concert, a source told E!, “Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty.”

Post concert, things really took a turn. And, like most DDD-sufferers, Tristan apparently lost his natural-born mind before making a fatal mistake. According to TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked, the party moved from the Drake concert to Tristan’s home for a “private after-party.” According to Hollywood Unlocked, Jordyn didn’t immediately go to Tristan’s post-show gathering, instead she arrived later in the night, and just before her arrival, cell phones were confiscated.

A writer for Hollywood Unlocked was actually at the party, so their details seem to be pretty legit. “Once partygoers put their phones away, Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods arrived to the late-night kickback.,” reports Hollywood Unlocked. “Thompson and Woods were all over each other, and, it wasn’t just ‘friendly.’ They couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.” The article also reported that if people wanted their phones back, they’d need to leave because “Jordyn wouldn’t be leaving anytime soon.” The writer says Jordyn didn’t leave Tristan’s until 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

The Aftermath

E! Reports that Khloé learned of the tryst on Monday, immediately confronted Tristan, and that he tried to deny the truth but ultimately admitted to cheating with Jordyn. This is when Khloé broke up with Tristan for good (Hallelu!!!!), according to E!. As for Kylie’s reaction, it’s not so cut and dry. E!’s source says that Kylie “was in denial for days,” which is suspect considering the family didn’t find out until Monday and news broke on Tuesday. And, on Monday night, Kylie posted a Snapchat of herself joking around with Jordyn. Timing wise, this could be an unfortunate coincidence — maybe Jordyn wasn’t yet caught, or Kylie just hadn’t gotten the news.

Many of the Kardashians, Jenners, and their friends still follow Jordyn on Instagram, with a couple very notable exceptions: Kim is no longer following and neither is Malika, Khloé’s BFF.

Instagram follows can be useful in tracking a scandal, but Hollywood Unlocked remains at the center of this story, and for this we are thankful. Once the news leaked, the publication’s CEO Jason Lee posted a video detailing his writer’s account of the alleged infidelity, and to the shock of many, Khloé and her faithful friend, Malika, hit those comments to confirm his accusations. Malika wrote “STRONG FACTS” while Khloé settled for stream of yelling emojis. Another family friend, Larsa Pippen, also joined in, and Malika doubled down in the comments of another Instagram post about the scandal by writing, “These hoes ain’t loyal.”

Most telling, though, is the fact that the family’s friend and publicist, Tracy Romulus, also double-tapped on Hollywood Unlocked’s video. Back in season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Tracy was a key player in Khloé’s premature pregnancy reveal by TMZ. She alerted Khloé that TMZ had contacted her about the story and gave her days, and then eventually, minutes to either deny reports or they’d write that she was pregnant. Khloé said nothing because she didn’t want to deny her pregnancy and possibly jinx something, so TMZ ran with the true story that Khloé was expecting.

This is important, because the first major outlet to break the story was TMZ, and it’s clear that they have a relationship with the family; rarely does TMZ report false news about the Calabasas Clan. To me, Tracy’s simple like feels like the confirmation that’s the nail in Tristan’s coffin.

For his part, Tristan tried to deny the claims yesterday tweeting “FAKE NEWS,” but quickly deleted the tweet. Jordyn has yet to respond to any accusations and she’s kept the comments open on her Instagram … (unlike Tristan) and as you can imagine, her comments are a war zone.

Literally Why, Though ?

I’ve now spent hours trying to figure out the “WHY?” of this and my only conclusion is that Jordyn is only 21 and brains don’t fully form until 25. That, and that like Khloé, she has a thing for cheating NBA players. Jordyn reportedly had an NBA-playing boyfriend for most of last year, Devin Booker, and their relationship seemed to be going well until Devin allegedly got two women pregnant (an Instagram model and his high-school sweetheart) while he was dating Jordyn.

But, it takes two to tango and it appears that Tristan didn’t deserve the second chance that Khloé and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners were giving him. Still, even if Kylie is thinking of shedding Jordyn as a friend, let’s remember that this family has seen so much drama among themselves (Caitlyn, Scott, etc.), that they’ve built a pretty thick skin and forgiving hearts. So, don’t be shocked if you see Auntie Jordyn picking up Stormi from day care one of these days. These hoes may not be loyal, but the Kardashians are.