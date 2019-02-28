The Musician Who Wants to Hang Out With Bugs Bunny

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Jazmin “Jazzy” Romero is a musician, and yes, she plays jazz. Whether she’s playing the guitar, writing songs, singing those songs, or DJing (she DJ’d at Frieze), she likes to improvise. “I love learning how to recognize musical gestures and putting people together to make something happen,” she told the Cut. We spoke with her about Valentine’s Day, tamales, and Marvin Gaye.

Favorite holiday?

I like Valentine’s Day, chocolates and flowers, all that.

If you could spend three months anywhere, where

would it be and why?

Mexico City. All over CDMX (Ciudad de México)! My abuelita lives in Coyoacán where everyone is an artist.

What superpower would you have and why?

I wanna fly.

What’s the best album ever made?

So tough … I Want You by Marvin Gaye, Kind of Blue by Miles Davis, Sunday at the Village Vanguard by Bill Evans Trio.

Go-to karaoke song?

“Sweetest Taboo.”

Who do you think is cool?

My twin sis Jezenia. So cool. So inspiring.

What fictional character would you love to hang out with?

Bugs Bunny! That foo always up to something loco. That episode when he’s “El Barbero de Seville” kills me.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

I wanna say Teen Angels but that’s so obvious. There’s always a drawing or photograph that blows my mind and just gets to me.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?Birds. I’d send them on errands and have them tell me all the chismes (gossip).

Jeans or sweats?

Jeans for sure. Need a new dark wash ASAP.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?I’m sort of shy actually.

What was the last website you looked at?

Lyrics Maniac or something. I was looking up the words to “I Loves You Porgy.”

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

COMETEES.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Coffee and tamales — so bomb in the winter.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Pico de gallo, rice, and beans.

If you were a color, what would it be?

Blue.

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Jazzy wears a Marni shirt, Pringle of Scotland jeans, and Stella McCartney shoes.