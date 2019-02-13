Is Justin Bieber Okay?

Welcome to You Know What I Heard, the Cut’s weekly celebrity gossip column about the peregrinations of the rich and famous. Photo: SplashNews, Getty Images

Last week, Vogue debuted its March cover featuring our favorite newlyweds Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22. The corresponding profile, by Rob Haskell, is fascinating and sad. In it, Bieber talks about his depression, and how fame and family have contributed to it over the last few years, and he also, of course, waxes poetic about how he loves Baldwin, his “baby boo.” Baldwin seems all-in, despite Bieber’s issues, though she tells Haskell, “Marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.” They both say they are still working on planning a formal wedding. If you haven’t read the whole thing yet, what are you doing? Take 15 minutes and meet me back here.

This week, the tabloids picked up the story, and sources are talking about what Bieber is doing to combat his depression. According to People, “he has been struggling a bit” but “it has nothing to do with Hailey.” Two sources confirmed to the tabloid that Bieber is going to therapy, which seems good. A source told Us Weekly that “he’s not in rehab” but he’s “going to several doctors.”

E! News reported yesterday that Bieber is “seeking all the help he can get” and leaning on Baldwin and “his pastor” for support. Which pastor? If I had to guess I would say it’s Judah Smith, of Churchome in Seattle, who was quoted in the Vogue story. Smith has been ministering to Bieber since he was a young teenager, and he was the first church leader to bring the pop star into the evangelical scene. You may remember him as the pastor that Bieber and Selena Gomez visited in Seattle during their brief reunion before Bieber got together with Baldwin.

How’s Gomez doing, by the way? She just resurfaced on Instagram after dealing with her own health issues this past fall. She’s still involved in the evangelical scene — Gomez was in Cabo to celebrate her Hillsong friend Courtney Barry’s bachelorette party last week — but is managing to avoid Bieber and Baldwin.

In lighter news: Jennifer Aniston turned 50 on Monday. The big headline from her party at the Sunset Tower Hotel this past weekend is that Brad Pitt was there. According to People, Aniston “didn’t really pay any special attention to Brad. They hugged and chatted for a bit, but Jen was busy making sure all of her other guests had an amazing time.” So they are not back together and having a miracle baby — yet.

There were a lot of other guests: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Moore, George and Amal Clooney, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, BARBRA STREISAND, Robert Downey Jr., Courtney Cox, and Keith Richards were all there. So was another of Aniston’s exes, John Mayer, who also dated Perry. Most importantly, Reese Witherspoon attended, and she had a great time:

Do you remember Aniston’s birthday last year? She had a quiet, girls-only celebration with Cox and some friends Malibu, while her then-husband Justin Theroux attended Fashion Week in New York. That was when people started to wonder what was going on with their marriage, and a week later, they announced in a joint statement that they were splitting up. You know what happened next: Theroux went on an “edgy” paparazzi tour of New York, hung out with people like Petra Collins and Aubrey Plaza, and wore a lot of tank tops. Aniston, meanwhile, stuck to her routine in L.A. But now, it seems, the ex-couple is over the drama: Theroux wished her Aniston a very nice happy birthday on Instagram on Monday.

And he kept busy in New York during the weekend of Aniston’s big party, attending — you guessed it — a number of Fashion Week events.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster also celebrated a birthday this weekend with a very expensive party in L.A. And she got a puppy! He’s a chihuahua/dachshund mix named Wesley, and he’s very cute, and I’m not just saying that because he looks a lot like my dog:

This new addition, however, prompted fans to ask Jenner what happened to her other dogs, namely her Italian greyhound, Norman. Jenner’s response:

what makes u think anything happened to my Norman? I don’t post my dogs as much but that doesn’t mean they aren’t very much apart of my life still. https://t.co/6Cm4AfkCqK — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 12, 2019

What a funny thing to say about a pet. He’s very much a part of my life still. Mmhmm.

In other Kardashian news, People reported this morning that Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson may finally be coming to an end. “Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is,” a source told the tabloid. “She very much acts like a single mom.”

Stay tuned.

One small blessing from this week:

“Jemima Kirke admits to faking her British accent.”

And here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“This alliterate former singer turned actress made her publicist tell a certain morning talk show that she doesn’t share tv time with any of her co-stars. She was happy to do an interview, but she would be coming alone or not at all.”

Send me your guesses!

Finally, I’ll leave you with this photo of Kristen Stewart and her new-ish stylist girlfriend, Sara Dinkin, leaving a spa in L.A. on Sunday. I hope you all get to spend some quality time with your valentines this week!

Thanks so much for gossipping.